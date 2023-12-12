5 Juwan Howard replacements if basketball coach leaves Michigan ft. Phil Martelli, Howard Eisley and more

There have been rumors circulating that the Michigan Wolverines are looking into Juwan Howard replacements. He reportedly had an altercation with a coach. If Howard is no longer with the program after this happens, who will replace him?

Let's take a look at the five potential candidates who could become the next men's basketball coach for the Michigan Wolverines.

#1. Phil Martelli

Phil Martelli is currently one of the top associate head coaches for the Michigan Wolverines and could easily replace Juwan Howard if the team goes that route. He has been with the program since 2019 and has been a head coach for Bishop Kenrick High School and Saint Joseph's University. Martelli holds a 444-328 record as a head coach in college, so he has experience and should dominate in that role.

#2. Saddi Washington

Saddi Washington is another coach who is part of the current Michigan staff as an associate coach for the program. He has been part of the team since 2016. From 2006 to 2016, he was an assistant and associate head coach at Oakland University. He has been successful with a 366-217 record on the collegiate sidelines.

#3. Howard Eisley

Howard Eisley is the third assistant coach on this list for the Michigan Wolverines. He has NBA experience with the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, and New York Knicks. In 2019, he joined the Michigan Wolverines and has a 428-421 record between the college and professional ranks.

#4. Bob Huggins

Bob Huggins is the most unlikely coach on this list, as he has massive experience with a 935-414 record throughout 41 seasons. He is known for his expertise on the West Virginia sidelines but was forced to resign during the most recent offseason due to abhorrent behavior. However, he could be looking to return to the coaching world and is the top free agent.

#5. Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing is another huge name that the Michigan Wolverines could target if Juwan Howard leaves. He has struggled as a coach in six seasons. He is 75-109 but made the NCAA Tournament once in his six seasons with the Georgetown Hoyas. It is not a great coaching resume, but the name will attract prospects and make the team great if he has an outstanding coaching staff.