5 Kentucky players to watch out for in 2024-25 season ft. Otega Oweh

Kentucky basketball has certainly entered a new era, as the departure of John Calipari and the hiring of Mark Pope were both big moves. Meanwhile, Kentucky is literally returning no one from last year's team. The Wildcats are building a new roster on the run and here are five new players to keep an eye on next season.

5 Kentucky players to watch out for in 2024-25 season

Wake Forest transfer Andrew Carr could be a standout next season for Kentucky.

#1. Collin Chandler, freshman

A 6-foot-4 guard who was the No. 33 player in the 2022 class, Collin Chandler has been out of college basketball for the last two years while completing a church mission. His absence from college basketball is a significant concern and Chandler will definitely have some rust, but he also will be more physically mature than most incoming freshmen.

When he did last play, Chandler impressed with his athleticism and shooting ability. He should be a good fit for Pope's first team, able to learn from more experienced players around him.

#2. Andrew Carr, Wake Forest transfer

After two seasons at Delaware and two more at Wake Forest, the 6-foot-9 Carr will give Pope and Kentucky a tall shooter. Carr fits the stretch-four mode as a 37% 3-point shooter from a year ago. His 13.5 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game hint at his productivity.

Pope's teams have historically stretched the four and shot plenty of 3-point shots. Having a veteran who can either play down on the block or step outside will be a big deal. Carr has a chance to continue his improvement on one of college basketball's biggest stages.

#3. Kobe Brea, Dayton transfer

Koby Brea, a 6-foot-6 wing, was an efficient perimeter scorer in four seasons at Dayton. He's the kind of pure shooter that John Calipari's teams often struggled to find. Brea is a 43% 3-point shooter in his college career and even more impressive, he shot 49.8% from 3-point range last season.

Pope will almost certainly look to spread the floor and create open opportunities on the wings. Brea isn't necessarily a player who will create his own shot, but at 11.1 ppg, Brea has a history of knocking down spot-up shots. That could make him extra-special at Kentucky.

#4. Lamont Butler, San Diego State transfer

One player who could blossom at Kentucky is Lamont Butler. A solid team player, Butler hit a last-second shot to send San Diego State to the NCAA title game in 2023. He scored 9.3 ppg last year but is both a lock-down defender and an agile guard who can break down defenders.

Rumors around the program suggest that Pope intends to use Butler as his point guard. Unlike many of the players Pope has recruited, Butler is a somewhat shaky perimeter shooter. But he's a solid team player and a dependable veteran. Butler's best college basketball could be ahead of him still.

#5. Otega Oweh, Oklahoma transfer

Otega Oweh was a standout wing at Oklahoma. Last season, he scored 11.4 ppg and hit 38% of his 3-point shots, averaging 3.8 rpg and 1.5 steals per game. Oweh fits the profile of an early Pope recruit at Kentucky as a dependable multi-level scorer and a standout defender with good size.

Oweh may have deferred to teammates, but he could be a leading performer on Pope's first UK team. He has two years of eligibility left, so Oweh could find himself facing the decision to be a two-year player at Kentucky or move ahead to the NBA. He's that good of a player.

