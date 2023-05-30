5 landing spots for 5-star forward Cooper Flagg: Georgia, Michigan, and Duke in the mix

Cooper Flagg is the dream recruit for every basketball program across the country. However, he can only commit to one program and as his time to do so draws closer and closer, speculations are rife on where the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year 2022 will choose to have his promising college career.

Flagg is a five-star rated prospect and ranked the second-best recruit in the 2025 class. He already has a scholarship offer from Bryant University, which he got while he was still in eighth grade. More are to come definitely.

But the question remains, to which program should he commit? Below are 5 of the programs we think he might end up in:

B/R Hoops @brhoops @Cooper_Flagg

27 PTS | 17 REB | 11 AST | 4 BLK

45 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 4 BLK

12 PTS | 17 REB | 8 AST | 12 BLK

25 PTS | 12 REB | 7 AST | 3 BLK Cooper Flagg’s last four games in Memphis27 PTS | 17 REB | 11 AST | 4 BLK45 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 4 BLK12 PTS | 17 REB | 8 AST | 12 BLK25 PTS | 12 REB | 7 AST | 3 BLK Cooper Flagg’s last four games in Memphis😳 @Cooper_Flagg 27 PTS | 17 REB | 11 AST | 4 BLK45 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 4 BLK12 PTS | 17 REB | 8 AST | 12 BLK25 PTS | 12 REB | 7 AST | 3 BLK https://t.co/f3soflo4xB

#1. Duke University

Duke University is in an early lead to become the eventual destination of Cooper Flagg. The Blue Devils are one of the most prestigious basketball programs in the country and have a knack for recruiting top talents.

Their current coaching staff led by head coach Jon Scheyer is one of the most experienced in the country and his growth is guaranteed under them. The program also boasts one of the most talented rosters in the NCAA and Flagg can have the opportunity to grow without much undue pressure on his shoulders.

#2. Michigan State University

The Wolverines are also one of the likely destinations where he might end up. The team is starting a rebuilding process which has seen the arrival of a new head coach, Juwan Howard, a former NBA player who’s also the program’s alumnus.

Howard has a reputation for building rapport with players as well as possessing a strong network for recruitment. With him at the reins, Michigan can be an annual contender for the Big Ten championship and a suitable place for a player of Flagg’s talent.

#3. Georgia State University

Georgia is another speculated program with chances of landing Flagg. Their new head coach, Tom Crean, has a track record of success and has developed a number of young players. Flagg can be a great fit for Crean’s team and also get plenty of playing time.

They have also been doing well for a couple of years, making the NCAA tournament 3 times in the last 4 years and gearing towards contending in the SEC. This is the right kind of atmosphere for the player to develop further.

#4. UCLA

The UCLA Bruins are a storied and one of the most successful basketball programs in the NCAA. They are also projected as one of the likely destinations of Flagg come 2025. The youngster could be a core part of the UCLA rebuild.

With Mike Cronin at the helm, the team is set on a new path towards success and he can take up the challenge of being a major factor in their rise. The program will be all in for the player, as they would love to count on him to bring back the NCAA tournament title to the university

#5. UConn

Also in the race to secure the commitment of Cooper Flagg is the UConn Huskies under head coach Dan Hurley, one of the most successful active coaches in the NCAA, known for helping players reach their potential.

The Huskies are in a good place in terms of form having made the NCAA tournament twice in the last three years. Here is a place where growth and success are highly guaranteed for him should he choose to play there.

Poll : 0 votes