5 longest active losing streaks in college basketball ft. Missouri and more

The 2023-24 college basketball regular season is nearing its conclusion, with conference tournaments and Selection Sunday less than a month away.

Several teams are mired in losing streaks that will keep them out of the postseason, barring a late-season miracle. Take a look at the five programs with the longest losing streaks below.

Five longest active losing streaks in college basketball

#1 Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

The Delta Devils are in the midst of a losing streak that has spanned 28 games going back to last season.

They are 0-26, and 0-13 in SWAC play and have just five games left in their regular season as they look to avoid going winless. They are looking to avoid their first time finishing a season without a win and also their first winless season in conference play.

#T2 DePaul Blue Demons

The Blue Demons have dropped their last 14 games and are in the midst of their worst season in program history.

The Blue Demons are 3-23 and 0-15 in Big East play. They have five games left in the regular season as they look to avoid finishing winless in conference play for the second time.

#T2 Pacific Tigers

The Pacific Tigers have also dropped their last 14 games and remain winless in conference play.

The Tigers are 6-23 on the season and 0-14 in WCC play. They have just two games left in the regular season as they look to avoid their fifth winless season in conference play and first since 1987-88.

#T2 Cal Poly Mustangs

The Cal Poly Mustangs are the third team who has dropped their last 14 games and are in the midst of their second worst season.

The Mustangs are 4-22 and 0-14 in Big West play. They have six games left in the regular season as they look to avoid finishing winless in conference play for just the second time and first since 1994-95.

#5 Missouri Tigers

The Missouri Tigers have dropped their last 13 games and have struggled mightily in conference play.

The Tigers are 8-18 and 0-13 in SEC play. They have five games left in the regular season as they look to avoid finishing winless in conference play for the second time and first since 1907-08, when they played just five conference matchups.