5 men's basketball teams in AP Top 25 Poll ft. Auburn & Alabama

The AP Top 25 continues to see a lot of shakeup in regard to the best teams in the country. What fans continue to keep track of are the squads in the top five.

The Associated Press released its new rankings on Monday, revealing that some movement has occurred regarding the five teams who now control the top five spots on the list.

Here are the top five teams ranked in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

5 best men's basketball teams in AP Top 25 Poll

#5, Tennessee Volunteers (20-4)

The Tennessee Volunteers dropped one spot to fifth in the AP Top 25 Poll as they have been unable to reclaim their former place at the top spot. The slide comes even though they beat No. 15 Missouri and Oklahoma last week.

Against the Tigers, they saw Igor Milicic Jr. and Zakai Ziegler score 21 points each. Against the Sooners, Chaz Lanier provided 21 points.

Two matchups will come the Volunteers' way, facing the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday and the Vanderbilt Commodores at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Duke Blue Devils possessed the No. 3 slot by themselves last week but share it with Florida this week.

Duke beat the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday but fell to the Clemson Tigers three days later, explaining their slight drop. Tyrese Proctor led the team in scoring for both games, averaging 19.5 points in that frame.

The Blue Devils face the California Golden Bears at 9 p.m. Wednesday and the Stanford Cardinal at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Florida Gators are on the rise as one of the country's best teams, taking the biggest jump among those in the top five of the AP Top 25 Poll.

They went from No. 6 to No. 3, rising by three places as they lept over Houston and Tennessee to tie with Duke. They have two victories against teams ranked No. 1 under their belt, beating Auburn on Saturday despite having key starter Alijah Martin absent due to injury. Walter Clayton Jr. and Alex Condon were crucial in that victory, combining for 36 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists.

Beating Auburn and Vanderbilt last week, Florida has two upcoming games: against Mississippi State at 7 p.m. Tuesday and South Carolina at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Alabama Crimson Tide continue to keep their momentum from last year's Final Four run going. They went up by one spot, going from the third to second after beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 85-81 on Saturday as Grant Nelson scored a team-high 15 points.

Alabama will have two matchups this week, facing the Texas Longhorns at 9 p.m. Tuesday and No. 1 Auburn at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Rounding out the list of the five best teams in the AP Top 25 is the Auburn Tigers.

Despite the loss to the No. 3 Gators, they maintained their standing in the poll.

Auburn went 1-1 last week, beating Oklahoma on Tuesday before falling to Florida four days later. Johni Broome was assertive in both games, providing 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in that stretch.

This week will feature a pair of matchups: against Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. Tuesday and No. 2 Alabama at 4 p.m. Saturday.

