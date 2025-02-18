5 men's college basketball team stuck in a slump this season ft. 17-8 Kansas Jayhawks

As March Madness approaches, enough time has passed in the regular season to reflect on which teams stood out and which ones are stuck in a slump. @jsjvisuals shared a list on Instagram of the top 10 most disappointing teams in college basketball this season.

Here are the top five:

UNC

The Tar Heels topped the list of most disappointing teams this season. Hubert Davis' squad entered the campaign as the No. 9-ranked team after a Sweet Sixteen appearance last year, but by Week 6, North Carolina had fallen out of the AP Top 25.

The Tar Heels are sixth in the ACC with a 15-11 (8-6) overall record, with notable recent losses including an 85-65 defeat to then-No. 18-ranked Clemson and an 87-70 loss to then-No. 2-ranked Duke.

Davis' North Carolina made it to the title game in his first season in 2022, but things have been downhill from there. This season has been particularly disappointing for UNC.

Kansas

Kansas comes in second in teams stuck in a slump this season. The Jayhawks remain ranked but fell six spots to No. 23 this week. Kansas was the No. 1-ranked team entering the 2024-25 season, but Big 12 play has not been kind.

The Jayhawks are 8-6 (17-8 overall) in conference play and sixth in their conference. On Sunday, Kansas lost at unranked Utah 74-67. They have dropped three of their last five games and five of their last 10.

UConn

After back-to-back national championship titles, expectations were high for Dan Hurley's Huskies this season. UConn has been unable to live up to them and it is third on the list of the most disappointing teams this season.

The Huskies entered the season as the No. 3-ranked team but are now unranked with a 17-8 overall record (9-5 Big East). On Sunday, UConn was defeated by Seton Hall 69-68. The Pirates' win snapped a nine-game losing streak and highlighted the shortcomings of the Huskies this season.

Gonzaga

After a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the 2024 March Madness, Gonzaga was the No. 6-ranked team in the AP Preseason Poll. However, the Bulldogs are now the fourth most disappointing team this season.

Gonzaga was ranked in Week 11 but hasn't appeared in the AP Poll since. The historic program is 20-7 overall and 11-3 in West Coast play. The Bulldogs have had a relatively easy schedule, not facing a ranked opponent since early December. Although they are on a four-game winning streak, they haven't thrived despite a less competitive conference.

Miami

Taking the fifth spot is Miami. Jim Larrañaga, who had coached the Hurricanes since 2011, stepped down in December. Bill Courtney leads the team as interim head coach with Miami enduring a brutal season.

After making it to the Final Four in 2023, the Hurricanes missed the NCAA Tournament in 2024. This season, Miami is sure to miss the tournament again. The team is in last place in the ACC with a 6-19 (2-12) overall record.

