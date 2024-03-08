5 Mike Hopkins replacements if Washington Huskies head coach is fired ft. Bryce Drew, Mark Pope and more

Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins seems likely to be fired soon. With only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the last decade, UW is down. If Hopkins does indeed go, what direction should the Huskies go for his replacement?

There are many intriguing coaches with ties to the west coast. Here are five particularly solid options, should Washington find itself hiring a new coach.

5 potential Mike Hopkins replacements at Washington

5. Mick Cronin, UCLA

Washington could shake up the conference by nabbing Mick Cronin from UCLA.

Yes, this is a longshot. First, it's a move within the conference. Second, Cronin took UCLA to three straight Sweet 16s before this disaster season. But this has been a rough season, and Cronin doesn't seem to have endeared himself at UCLA. UW could be an easy landing spot for Cronin, if he's looking for a more comfortable environment and a few million reasons to go.

4. Will Wade, McNeese State

Wade seemed heading for the coaching graveyard after getting ousted at LSU amidst NCAA issues. But that feels like a million years ago now, as the NCAA's enforcement powers are about nil. Meanwhile, Wade resurfaced at McNeese State, where he has posted a 28-3 season. He won't be there long, and if the Huskies are comfortable with his character, he could be their man.

3. Richard Pitino, New Mexico

After an up and down run at Minnesota, Pitino landed at New Mexico. Each of his three seasons has been an improvement, and the Lobos could sneak into the NCAA Tournament this year. Pitino is clearly comfortable recruiting in the transfer portal, and he's already out west. Washington could nab him relatively easily.

2. Bryce Drew, Grand Canyon

The pride of Valparaiso could be a real Washington option. Drew, part of a legendary family coaching tree, was great at his alma mater, but then struggled at Vanderbilt. Now in his fourth year at Grand Canyon, he has won more games in each year, and is likely to take his third NCAA Tournament trip in four years. Drew will certainly be hearing from bigger programs.

1. Mark Pope, BYU

Pope played at UW, and was Pac-10 Freshman of the Year in 1992. As a head coach, he steadily improved Utah Valley and has BYU poised for its second NCAA Tournament appearance in his tenure there. Pope combines local ties, impressive coaching resume, and yet being a candidate who is within potential reach for UW's pocket book and prestige.

Poll : Who would you prefer as the next UW head coach? Mark Pope Bryce Drew 0 votes View Discussion