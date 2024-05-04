5 notable college basketball players who didn't get 2024 NBA draft combine invitation ft. Caleb Love 

The 2024 NBA draft combine is scheduled for May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The league sent invites to 78 players who will be required to attend the combine or will be ineligible for the 2024 NBA draft in June.

The participants will undergo medical testing examinations, team interviews, player development sessions, performance testing, anthropometric measurements and more. They will also be required to join in the shooting drills, while 5-on-5 scrimmaging and other live-action drills are optional.

Some of the invited players on the list include USC's Bronny James, Kentucky's Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham and Antonio Reeves, UConn's Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan, Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton, Tennessee's Dalton Knecht and many more.

However, some notable players were excluded from the invite. Here's a look at five notable players who didn't get an invite to the 2024 NBA draft combine.

5 notable college basketball players who didn't get 2024 NBA draft combine invitation

#1. Caleb Love, Arizona

The 6-foot-4 guard was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Wooden, Naismith, Robertson and Cousy national awards during his lone season at Arizona. Caleb Love averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in the 36 games he started.

He led the Wildcats to a 24-7 overall record and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The team exited after the Sweet 16 loss to the Clemson Tigers. In March Madness, Caleb Love averaged 16.7 ppg and 5.3 rpg.

Despite all these numbers, Love's exclusion from the Combine is a mystery to many.

#2. Jaedon LeDee, San Diego

After one season with the Buckeyes and two with TCU, Jaedon LeDee came to San Diego with an average of 3.8 points per game. His fifth year in college was the power forward's breakout year, as he averaged 21.4 ppg and 8.4 rpg while shooting 56.0% from the floor.

The Mountain West Conference Player of the Year is as much a scorer as he is a facilitator. LeDee was also named for the 2024 Karl Malone Award, recognizing his incredible season as a forward with the Aztecs.

#3. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

The sophomore guard averaged 18.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 4.4 apg on 43.8% shooting at Syracuse. Judah Mintz had declared for the 2023 NBA draft, but there were doubts about his prospects owing to his 3-point shooting (30.3%) and his undersize (6-foot-4).

He returned for another year with the Orange, but he failed to improve his 3-point range as he only made 28.2% this year. Mintz was also not included in Bleacher Report's recent two-round mock draft.

#4. Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

After a slow freshman season, Walter Clayton Jr. rose in his sophomore year at Iona. He then transferred to the Florida Gators, where he had his best performance in college.

Clayton Jr averaged 17.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 2.6 apg while shooting 43.2% from the floor, including 36.5% from 3-point range. Notably, he maintains his college eligibility and could return to Florida if the draft does not work out.

#5. Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh

After two slow years at Ole Miss, Blake Hinson transferred to Pittsburgh, where he had the best performance in his senior year. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 18.5 ppg and 4.4 rpg shooting 45.4% from floor and 42.1% from deep.

Hinson earned his first-team All-ACC selection honors but was a finalist for the Player of the Year award. He led the Panthers from the front to a 22-11 overall record, but they narrowly missed their NCAA Tournament bid.

