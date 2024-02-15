On Wednesday, Ohio State announced that Chris Holtmann's seventh season in Columbus would be his last, paving the way for transfers galore. Sure, given the portal and lightened transfer restrictions, there's plenty of movement. But with OSU axing Holtmann, rival coaches are, no doubt, assessing potential Buckeye transfers.

Coming off a 16-19 season a year ago, Holtmann's final season ended at 14-11. Given that record, Ohio State isn't exactly ground zero for NBA prospects. But a deeper dive on the roster shows several Ohio State players who would make intriguing transfer prospects for many coaches. Here are five Buckeyes who may elect to hit the road.

5 Ohio State players who may transfer

Ohio State's Roddy Gayle will be an attractive transfer possibility after Chris Holtmann's firing.

1. Bruce Thornton

The 6-foot-2-inch sophomore from Georgia will definitely be the subject of intense transfer interest. Chosen for the All-Big Ten Tournament team last year, Thornton leads OSU in scoring (15.8 points per game) and assists (4.2 assists per game). The 83% free-throw shooter also leads the Buckeyes in steals (1.3 per game). Many coaches would love to add Thornton.

2. Roddy Gayle

Gayle, who is a 6-foot-4 guard, has drastically improved since last season. As a sophomore, he is averaging 14.2 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game. He's also an 86.0% free-throw shooter and might be the highest-potential player on Ohio State's roster. The Utah product could make a move west in the near future.

3. Felix Okpara

Who doesn't want a 6-foot-11 developing big man? Okpara leads Ohio State in rebounding (6.7 per game) and blocked shots (2.5 per game). He's a work in progress offensively, but the sophomore is making 62.0% of his shots and averaging 6.4 points per game. Size is one quality that can't be coached, and if nothing else, Okpara's defense and rebounding will make him sought after.

4. Taison Chatman

A four-star recruit that 247sports.com tabbed as the No. 33 prospect in the nation, Chatman battled injuries in his freshman season and played just 26 minutes without scoring a single point. Given the collision of an awful season, high potential, and multiple years to play, Chatman, a Minnesota native, would make logical sense as a transfer.

5. Scotty Middleton

Middleton was also fairly highly recruited, and the Florida product has seen declining minutes this year. The freshman averages 3.7 points per game, but at 35.7%, he's one of the best 3-point threats on the OSU roster. Middleton has played just 10 minutes in OSU's last three games combined and his shooting touch will make him an intriguing prospect for other teams.