5 most overhyped women's college basketball teams of the 2023-24 season ft. Tennessee

The women's college basketball Final Four is on the horizon as the four remaining teams in the tournament prepare to battle for a spot in the national title game. Iowa, UConn, South Carolina and NC State have dreamed of being in this position all season, with a chance at the biggest prize in college basketball within their grasp.

However, some programs have seen their dreams quickly turn into nightmares this year. Here, we look at five teams this season whose reality has fallen well short of their preseason expectations.

Also Read: Who are the Naismith Award winners in 2024? Full list of nominees and winners for each category explored

Five most overhyped women's college basketball teams of the 2023-24 season

#5 Florida State (23-11)

Florida State v NC State

The Florida State Seminoles were ranked No. 18 in the preseason polls and jumped up to No. 12 after the first week of the women's college basketball season. They remained in the top-25 for the start of the season but began to stumble near the middle of their schedule.

After beating No. 11 Virginia Tech, they lost three straight games against unranked opponents. They began the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed but failed to get past No. 8 seed Alabama in the first round, ending their tournament run where it started.

#4 Maryland (19-14)

The Maryland Terrapins were gearing up for a promising season when they started the women's college basketball season as the 14th-ranked team in the preseason polls. They started their season with a win against Harvard but were blown out by South Carolina and UConn in their next two consecutive games.

Maryland dropped out of the top-25 in the third week of the season and never returned. They were selected for the NCAA Tournament as the No. 10 seed after finishing sixth in the Big Ten standings.

They lost their first-round matchup against Iowa State, allowing 40 point explosion from Cyclones center Audi Crooks.

#3 Ole Miss (24-9)

Ole Miss ended the season with a solid record that would make most think they had a mostly successful season. However, the Rebels will be disappointed after starting the season as the 12th-ranked team in women's college basketball and spending most of the season outside the top-25.

Ole Miss finished third in the SEC, which was good enough to earn a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels made it past Marquette and into the second round but were blown out 71-56 by Notre Dame.

#2 Tennessee (20-13)

Tennessee has been one of the most successful programs in women's college basketball history.

Unfortunately, this season didn't quite pan out the way the Lady Vols were hoping it would. They entered the season as the No. 11 team in the country before slipping farther down each week until they dropped out of the top-25 in December.

The Volunteers would never make another appearance in the top-25 after that and fell to South Carolina in the SEC Conference Tournament semifinals, 74-73. Tennessee had a chance to turn things around in the tournament as a No. 6 seed but was taken out in the second round by No. 3-seeded NC State.

This loss put an end to their season and an end to the collegiate career of their top scorer, Rickea Jackson. They also fired coach Kellie Harper after five seasons following the tournament loss to NC State.

#1 Louisville (24-10)

The Louisville Cardinals have been a force in women's college basketball over the last 20 years, only missing the NCAA Tournament once.

However, they have never won an NCAA championship. This season, Louisville was poised for another deep tournament run after maintaining a spot in the top-25 all season.

Their momentum completely fell flat late in the season after losing to Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal and being upset by No. 11-seeded Middle Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This was a massively disappointing end to the season for Louisville, and to excerbate matters, they could be without three of their top five scorers next season.

Who is your pick for the most overhyped team in women's college basketball this season? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: 5 most overhyped men's college basketball teams of the 2023-24 season ft. USC

Poll : Do you think that Middle Tennessee defeating Louisville was the biggest upset of this year's women's NCAA Tournament? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion