5 Players Whose Draft Stock Is Crashing Ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft ft. Ace Bailey

The 2025 NBA draft is just three days away and some players have undergone pre-draft workouts to see if they're worth picking in the annual event. However, some players failed to impress scouts during the workouts, causing their draft stock to drop significantly.

Here are five players who suffered a significant decline in their draft stocks ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.

5 Players Whose Draft Stock Is Crashing Ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft

#1 Ace Bailey

Ace Bailey (Image Source: IMAGN)

Rutgers forward Ace Bailey suffered a rapid decline in his draft stock after cancelling his workout with the Philadelphia 76ers. The development could prove detrimental for the 6-7 forward, who was measured shorter than expected at the NBA draft combine, with mock drafts sending him crashing from a third to an eighth pick overall.

Other experts perceive the pre-draft cancellation as a strategy from the 18-year-old's handlers to set him up with a team that would fully utilize his talent immediately.

#2 Egor Demin

Egor Demin (Image Source: IMAGN)

BYU guard Egor Demin has the potential to play three different positions — point guard, shooting guard and small forward — but his poor shooting and mid-tier overall performance with the Cougars may prove costly for the 19-year-old.

Demin tallied 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game during his lone season with BYU. He shot a respectable 41.2% from the field, but his 3-point percentage at 27.5% needs some sharpening if he wants to play in the NBA for a long time.

However, his 6-8 frame is intriguing for teams that are looking for a tall point guard who could sometimes work a part-time role at the two-spot.

#3 Thomas Sorber

Thomas Sorber (Image Source: IMAGN)

Georgetown big man Thomas Sorber has the wingspan (7-6 1/2) and age (19 1/2) ideal for the current crop of NBA players. However, his season-ending foot injury has caused him to drop from a mid-first-rounder to a No. 20-ish pick.

Sorber's decline may have a silver lining, as it eases the pressure and allows him to concentrate on developing his skills further with the team that would pick him. His defensive skills are outstanding that some teams are salivating to get a piece of him in the draft.

#4 Liam McNeeley

Liam McNeeley (Image Source: IMAGN)

UConn freshman forward Liam McNeeley was affected by inconsistent performances early in the season. However, the 6'6 3/4" wing waxed hot late, scoring 38 points and 10 rebounds against Creighton on Feb. 11 and dropping 22 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals against eventual national champion Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Team scouts could give McNeeley some consideration with his ability to light 'em up on offense and his excellent free-throw marksmanship (86.6%) despite his below-par field goal clip of 38.1% last season.

#5 Adou Thiero

Adou Thiero (Image Source: IMAGN)

Arkansas wing Adou Thiero could be an intriguing prospect late in the first round as he hovered around the Top 15 in early mock drafts before he suffered a knee injury in February. He finished the 2024-25 season, averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Though his 3-point shooting accuracy is a pedestrian 25.6%, the 6'6 1/4" guard-forward was mentored by former national champion coach John Calipari, who developed more than 50 draft picks during his career, including Marcus Camby, Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall.

