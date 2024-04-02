5 reasons why DJ Burns to NFL is the most impractical take of March Madness 2024 

Per reports, NFL teams have been focusing on NC State Wolfpack men's basketball player DJ Burns. The 6-foot-9 and 276-pound forward's draft stock may increase more in football than in basketball. However, this makes little sense, and we will tell you why.

5 reasons why DJ Burns to the NFL does not make sense

#1: He's a basketball player

I don't know if people understand what is happening, but DJ Burns Jr. is a basketball player looking to climb in that sport. Football is a completely different sport that requires different skills. So avoid jumping to conclusions thinking he can rush a passer well or protect the quarterback with his massive frame.

#2: He hasn't played football since junior high

It would be one thing if DJ Burns had played football and basketball in college, but he has not. He didn't play football in high school either, as he told Rich Eisen that he has not been on the gridiron since middle school. After almost a decade since he played football, there is no reason to expect him to transition to football so easily.

Burns showed he does not want to be a football player, so do not expect this to become anywhere close to a reality.

#3: This 2024 NFL Draft is full of offensive linemen

Had the 2024 NFL Draft not been three weeks away and full of incredible offensive lineman depth, no team would have wasted a draft pick on Burns. Instead, they would have got someone who has played and showcased their abilities. Just imagine a team telling their quarterback they are taking the gamble of selecting a basketball player to protect them instead of a proven commodity.

#4: Just because he's big does not mean he will be an NFL player

Saying Burns' size and weight are why he could be an NFL player is the same as saying he should be playing in the NBA. There is a lack of talent for that particular sport. It's why we do not see Daniel Vogelbach trading a bat for shoulder pads in baseball.

#5: He just is not interested

It would be one thing if DJ Burns wanted to pursue a football career, but he has not shown any interest. If this weren't a news article where actual NFL people are discussing this, it would seem like an April Fools Day joke. But this is being talked about.