5 reasons Dusty May’s Michigan could be national championship dark horse after key transfer portal additions

Michigan basketball had a resurgence under Dusty May in 2024-25 and could rise even higher next season. May brought back the intensity and success to the program in a Sweet 16 run. While Michigan did lose some significant players both to graduation and transfer, there's reason to see big things ahead. Here's five reasons the Wolverines could even get to a championship level next season.

Top 5 reasons Michigan should be a title dark horse in 2025-26

Roddy Gayle and Michigan could be a threat for a deep NCAA Tournament run in 2026. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Gayle and Tschetter return

While Tre Donaldson hit the portal and several players graduated, Michigan is returning a couple of key components. Roddy Gayle (9.8 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game) and Will Tschetter (6.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg) are both returning to Michigan and will provide an experienced core around which to add the various transfer and recruits. Those players will be pivotal next year.

4. Aday Mara

Can May unlock the potential of the massive UCLA transfer? The 7-foot-3 Spanish center averaged 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season with the Bruins. He's still very much a work in progress. There's reason to think that the coach who got big years from Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf can help Mara reach the next level in his game. If so, watch out for the Wolverines.

3. Trey McKenney

Everyone forgets about freshmen, but McKenney is a player who shouldn't be overlooked. An outstanding combo guard recruit, the 6-foot-4 McKenney was ranked as the No. 21 recruit in the nation by 247sports. Adding a talented (and offensively elite) freshman to a core of returnees and transfers sounds like the potential recipe for a title.

2. Coach May's mojo

Given recent struggles for Michigan, the hiring of Dusty May had to be a home run. So far, it has been. May came to prominence by taking Florida Atlantic to the Final Four in 2023. Right away, the Wolverines were better defensively (holding opponents to 40.1% shooting) and especially on the glass (+4.3 rebounds over opponents per game). May's style should continue to show dividends.

1. Yaxel Lendeborg

Arguably the top player in the portal, Michigan got a game changer in Lendeborg. Or did they? Getting a commitment from Lendeborg was big, but he may still end up in the NBA Draft. If he does make it to Ann Arbor, he's the real deal. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game last year at UAB. He's a 36% 3-point shooter who is elite in every phase of the game.

All of this is what makes Lendeborg's NBA potential very solid. While Michigan probably did get some attention just from Lendeborg's commitment, lots of fingers around UM are crossed that he doesn't stay in the NBA Draft. Could go either way.

What do you think about Michigan's portal situation? Share your take below in our comments section!

