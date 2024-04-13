5 reasons why USC star JuJu Watkins will take over as the new face of women's college basketball

USC freshman JuJu Watkins immediately flew onto the women's college basketball scene in her freshman season. Watkins wasted no time showing why she has the potential to be one of the best players that the sport has ever seen.

With Iowa's Caitlin Clark moving on to the WNBA next season, does Watkins have what it takes to shoulder the responsibility of becoming the face of NCAA women's basketball?

This article will look at five reasons why JuJu Watkins will take over as the new top name in women's college basketball.

Five reasons why JuJu Watkins will take over as the face of women's college basketball

Connecticut vs. USC

#1. Scoring ability

The first reason that JuJu Watkins will become the leader of NCAA women's basketball next season is her ability to score with ease. In her first year, Watkins ranked second in the nation in scoring average with 27.1 points per game.

She has already recorded one 50-point game when she tallied 51 points against one of the top-ranked teams at Stanford on Feb. 2. Her success continued into the 2024 NCAA Tournament, as she scored over 20 points in all four matchups she played.

Watkins finished in single-digit scoring only once all season when she scored nine points in the Pac-12 Tournament. Even as a freshman, she has already shown her craftiness and ability to light up the scoreboard.

#2. Marketability

JuJu Watkins' marketability is another reason why she will be at the forefront of women's college basketball in the future. After her freshman season, Watkins' NIL value is set to be $200,000, according to on3.com.

Watkins already has NIL deals with companies such as Spotify, AT&T, NerdWallet, Taco Bell, Wells Fargo and Nike. The young star's endorsements will only grow as she continues to play and perform at a high level.

#3. Consistency

It seems that JuJu Watkins can put up 30 points every time she steps on the hardwood. Her scoring consistency puts her at the top of every opposing team's scouting report.

Watkins scored 30 or more points in 14 games this season. USC was 13-1 in those contests, only losing to Utah when she finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

#4. Early Success

It can be easy to forget that JuJu Watkins is only a freshman with the number of accolades and awards she has already earned. She's only played 34 games in her college career, but she has already earned some of the highest honors in women's college basketball.

Watkins was named an AP All-American, 2023–24 All-Pac-12, Pac-12 Rookie of the Year and NCAA All-Region. With back-to-back Naismith Player of the Year winner Caitlin Clark out of college basketball next season, Watkins will likely be the early frontrunner for that award in what will be her sophomore season.

#5. Size and skill combination

The reason Watkins can seemingly score with such ease is in part due to a combination of size and skill set. Watkins is extremely difficult to defend for any team as a 6-foot-2 guard who can score from inside or on the perimeter.

The Los Angeles native may not be the most efficient scorer, shooting just over 40% from the field, but she has the unique ability to be a threat to score from anywhere on the floor. In her freshman year, Watkins shot 40.1% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc.

She also made the most of her trips to the free throw line, connecting on 85.2% of her attempts. While none of these shooting percentages are good enough to lead the nation, it shows she has more than one dimension to the offensive aspect of her game.

Who do you think will become the new face of women's college basketball? Let us know in the comments below.

