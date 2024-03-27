5 reasons why Zach Edey won't win 2024 Naismith Player of the Year

Purdue center Zach Edey has a chance to do something only Bill Walton and Ralph Sampson have accomplished in NCAA basketball history. If he wins the 2024 Naismith Player of the Year Award, he will become the third multiple-time winner of the award.

It's one of the greatest honors in college hoops and one of the most difficult ones to win. Zach Edey is considered to be the favorite to win this award, but there may be a few factors that could play spoilsport.

Here are five reasons why Zach Edey won't win the 2024 Naismith Player of the Year.

Five reasons why Zach Edey won't win the 2024 Naismith Player of the Year

#1 Competition

Arguably the biggest reason Zach Edey won't win the Naismith Player of the Year Award this season is the field of competition he's facing.

The other finalists include North Carolina's RJ Davis, Tennessee's Dalton Knecht, and Houston's Jamal Shead. These other men have had outstanding seasons and pose a legitimate threat to Edey's chance to repeat.

Davis is the 11th-ranked scorer in the nation, averaging 21.3 points this season. Knecht flew onto the national scene this season for Tennesee after transferring from Northern Colorado, averaging 21.1 points per game.

Shead has been one of the best two-way players in the country this season and led Houston to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 13.2 points, 6.4 assists and 2.2 steals.

#2 Purdue failed to win the Big Ten Conference tournament

While none of the other finalists won their conference championship, it could just be another point against Edey. Purdue struggled in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal against Michigan State but pulled away late for a 67-62 victory. That game was followed by a 76-75 overtime loss to Wisconisn in the semifinal.

Considering Wisconsin's lack of success in the NCAA Tournament and the fact that they went on to lose to Illinois in the Big Ten championship, it could be looked at as a stain on Edey's record this season.

Had Purdue entered March Madness as the top overall seed, the Naismith Player of the Year Award would have belonged to Edey.

#3 One-dimensional play style

One of the biggest criticisms of Zach Edey's game since he entered college basketball has been that his only skill is his size. While it may not be completely accurate, he doesn't have much range or defensive ability outside the paint.

His ability to outclass any opponent in the low post makes him such a dangerous player. But he doesn't offer much outside of that, while finalists like Houston's Jamal Shead can defend multiple positions on the floor and take over the scoring duties in any given contest.

#4 Edey's numbers are down in certain statistical categories

While all of Edey's numbers rank among the best in the nation, there are certain statistical categories where he isn't recording career highs. His career high in field goal percentage came in 2022, where he shot 64.8% from the field compared to 62.3% this season.

His numbers at the free throw line are also down this season from the 73.4% he shot last season. Granted, he's getting fouled far more often this season than at any point in his career, resulting in more misses from the stripe.

He also hasn't been as active on the offensive glass, averaging 4.7 offensive rebounds per game this season compared to 5.5 last season.

#5 Edey is not considered a "highlight player"

Zach Edey is by far one of the most efficient players in the nation, but efficient play doesn't necessarily translate to the highlight reel. A player offering more of these highlight reel-worthy plays could have an edge over Edey's effective but simple style of play.

Edey's tape presents some impressive slams and putback jams, but his skillset doesn't include any silky-smooth handles or a limitless shooting range. The other finalists for the award all have a multi-dimensional skillset, allowing for a wide range of electric plays to get the fans on their feet.

