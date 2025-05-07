5 standouts who could succeed JuJu Watkins as women’s basketball player of the year

USC guard JuJu Watkins was awarded national Player of the Year honors from a variety of sources, including the Associated Press and the Naismith and Wodden Award selectors. But Watkins's NCAA Tournament injury casts doubt on the immediacy and effectiveness of her return for 2025-26. If Watkins is less than 100%, here are five players who could stand in her shoes next season.

Top 5 potential women's Player of the Year candidates for 2025-26

South Carolina transfer Ta'Niya Latson won the scoring crown last season and could win Player of the Year in the coming season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Ta'Niya Latson, South Carolina

Latson was the top scorer in the NCAA a year ago at 25.2 points per game. She transferred from Florida State to South Carolina, which seems to add the other element necessary for Player of the Year consideration. Latson likely won't repeat her scoring performance, but will be an elite scorer on a top Gamecock squad. That makes her a legitimate Player of the Year pick.

4. Sarah Strong, UConn

A 6-foot-2 post star, Strong was a brilliant freshman for the Huskies. Strong averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Strong even shot 39% from 3-point range. In the last three games of UConn's title run, Strong tallied 22 points and 17 rebounds, 22 points and eight rebounds, and 24 points and 15 rebounds. If not for Azzi Fudd, Strong might be the favorite on this list.

3. Lauren Betts, UCLA

The unstoppable 6-foot-7 center could take over the Player of the Year mantle. Last season, she averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Betts had a pair of 30-point double-doubles in the NCAA Tournament run to the Final Four for the Bruins. If the Bruins can make another Final Four run, Betts certainly has a legitimate shot.

2. Olivia Miles, TCU

An elite point guard, Miles turned down the WNBA and transferred to TCU. A year ago as an All-American, she averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. Miles has finished first, second and first in assists in the ACC over the past three seasons. If Miles can lead TCU to a Final Four appearance, she could conceivably nab the Player of the Year nod.

1. Azzi Fudd, UConn

Fudd rebounded strong from an ACL tear that caused her to miss almost the entire 2023-24 season. For the UConn title team, Fudd averaged 13.6 points per game and shot 44% from 3-point range. Fudd scored 19 and 24 points in the Huskies' two Final Four wins. She could have jumped to the WNBA, but stayed to pursue her own season of excellence. Player of the Year honors could follow.

What's your take on our women's hoops Player of the Year favorites? Share your take below in our comments section!

