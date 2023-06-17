5-star Kentucky recruit Aaron Bradshaw fractures foot: How will the injury impact the Wildcats' big man in 2023?

Freshman center Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star recruit, has suffered a fracture in his foot, dealing a big blow to the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team.

Even though college basketball is still months away, Kentucky could be missing a potential key cog to begin the season. According to multiple outlets, Bradshaw may miss the start of the 2023-24 season.

Aaron Bradshaw is viewed by many to be one of the top picks in the 2024 NBA draft. He was ranked No. 5 in the 2023 class in the 247 Sports composite rankings and was one of the many jewels of Kentucky's No. 1 recruiting class.

John Calipari landed three top 10 players – forward Justin Edwards (No. 3), Bradshaw and guard DJ Wagner (No. 6) – as well as a fourth five-star recruit, point guard Robert Dillingham (No. 20). Plus, UK also landed four-star guard Reed Sheppard (No. 74) and three-star forward Jordan Burks (No. 174).

Still, losing Aaron Bradshaw could alter how the Kentucky Wildcats fare this season. What effect will the injury have on Bradshaw and the Wildcats?

What should we expect out of Aaron Bradshaw this season?

Aaron Bradshaw was one of the top high school recruits in the 2023 class and for good reason.

Bradshaw is 7-feet tall and weighs 210 pounds, so he can use his size to his advantage. He has incredible tools for a big man at this current iteration of pro basketball as he can space the floor well. He has shown the ability to rebound well in high school and needs to continue to develop if he only plays one season in college basketball.

Coming out of Camden, New Jersey, Bradshaw was coveted by a lot of basketball programs as DePaul, Oklahoma State and LSU were among teams extending offers. However, he joined Kentucky in attempt to compete for a national championship under legendary coach John Calipari, who also specializes in grooming one-and-done talent for the NBA.

There is the potential for the injury to have no bearing on Aaron Bradshaw in terms of being suited up for the first game as the injury happened months before the season begins. Either way, this will hurt Bradshaw's develop arc and possibly affect his on-the-floor chemistry with his teammates until he is cleared to practice.

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the favorites to win the 2024 national championship, and a large part of that is dependent on the health of Aaron Bradshaw. He will be paired up with high school teammate DJ Wagner as well as have a veteran returning in guard Antonio Reeves after he withdrew his name from the 2023 NBA draft.

Kentucky has not won a national championship since 2012 and has not made the championship game since 2014. If this team gets healthy, the Wildcats will be difficult to bet against snapping the streak.

