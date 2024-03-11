5 takeaways from Caitlin Clark's press conference after Iowa's Big Ten Championship win over Nebraska

As epic as the game was Sunday, Caitlin Clark's press conference after Iowa's Big Ten title victory over Nebraska was also interesting.

The Iowa shooting sensation, who recently became college basketball's top scorer, had plenty on her mind. Her comments illustrated her thought process, the mechanics of an amazing comeback and affection for Iowa. Here are five takeaways following the 94-89 OT win:

Caitlin Clark was partying after her championship win.

1) Clark knows the first half was brutal

Not only was Iowa down 11 points at halftime, but Clark had been awful. She acknowledged her struggles in a half where she shot 2-for-13.

"Obviously, the first half we were just very out of sorts in all sorts of ways," the star admitted in her press conference. "You've just got to wipe it, let it go, come back and respond."

Clark credited her team's second half resurgence to running the offense "cleaner" late in the game. But she also didn't sugarcoat what she called "probably my worst half."

2) Clark loves the crowd

Even with a cleaner offense, Iowa trailed by eight with two minutes to go. Enter Clark, scoring or assisting on the last 10 points of regulation to send the game to overtime. But Caitlin Clark credited the fans for being 'incredible':

"Our fans, they were incredible," Clark noted. "They kind of willed us to victory. They never gave up on us."

3) Clark values a relic

What about the souveneirs of championship wins? Clark now has a third straight Big Ten conference tournament title.

In her press conference, Clark acknowledged that she keeps piece of the net "in my apartment in Iowa City (but) most of it is back home with my parents." Clark admitted that she usually "cuts a couple extra (pieces of net) ... in case I lose it."

4) Clark refuses to get sentimental

The media in Clark's press conference asked about her feelings heading into March as a senior. Clark wouldn't take the emotional bait.

"To me, this isn't a farewell tour," Clark said. "This is just Iowa basketball having fun and playing the game. I don't want it to be all about me."

5) Clark credits her teammates

Following a 34-point, 12-assist performance, Caitlin Clark was happy to talk about her teammates.

The Iowa sensation noted she was "proud of our group," relating that "Everybody's give us their best shot all year. Our team is very prepared for it. We have been through it, we're ready for it."

Clark noted that she's "so proud of our group for giving everything they had." The sentiment was heightened by Iowa being without guard Molly Davis due to injury.

