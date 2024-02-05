5 tallest college basketball players in 2023-24 ft. Zach Edey, Jamarion Sharp and more

The 2023-24 college basketball season is in full swing as conference play is underway and the regular season has passed the three-quarter mark. Zach Edey is looking to win his second consecutive National Player of the Year award as one of the tallest players in the sport.

While he has gotten the most attention, take a list at the five tallest players in men's college basketball in 2023-24.

Five tallest college basketball players in 2023-24

#T1 Ole Miss Rebels center Jamarion Sharp

Ole Miss Rebels center Jamarion Sharp is the joint tallest player in college basketball this season, sitting at seven-foot-five.

Sharp is averaging 3.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.6 blocks in 16.7 minutes per game, shooting 62.3% from the field and 50.0% from the free-throw line.

#T1 Missouri Tigers center Connor Vanover

Missouri Tigers center Connor Vanover, also seven-foot-five, is tied with Jamario Sharp as the tallest player in college basketball this season.

Vanover is averaging 3.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks in 11.7 minutes per game, shooting 50.9% from the field, 21.1% from three-point range and 86.7% from the free-throw line.

#T3 Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey

At seven-foot-four, Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey is the third-tallest player in college basketball this season.

Edey is, by far, the most talented player on this list. The 2023 consensus National Player of the Year is averaging 23.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, shooting 63.5% from the field and 71.9% from the free-throw line.

#T3 Syracuse Orange center Naheem McLeod

Syracuse Orange center Naheem McLeod is tied with Zach Edey as the third-tallest player in college basketball this season, as he is also seven-foot-four.

McLeod is averaging 3.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.2 steals and 1.9 blocks in 14.6 minutes per game, shooting 59.4% from the field and 69.6% from the free-throw line.

#5 Youngstown State Penguins center Gabe Dynes

While there are other players sitting at seven-foot-three, Youngstate State Penguins center Gabe Dynes had the most production.

Dynes is averaging 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.3 steals and 2.2 blocks in 13.1 minutes per game, shooting 71.2% from the field and 45.0% from the free-throw line.