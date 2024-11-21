5 things to know about Azzi Fudd before the UConn star makes 2024-25 season debut

Azzi Fudd is set to make her much-awaited season debut for the No. 2 UConn Huskies. The returning Fudd will face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. ET.

Fudd missed all but two games of the 2023-24 campaign due to a torn ACL. Heading into this year, she was named to the preseason All-Big East team and was on watchlists for the Wooden Award, Naismith Award and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

She boosts the Huskies' depth with her presence. She returns to a squad that is off to a 3-0 start to the season following wins against Boston University, South Florida, and No. 16 North Carolina.

With Sarah Strong being the only Husky reaching double-digits aside from Paige Bueckers, having Fudd's scoring ability back would add another layer to an otherwise solid offense.

Here are five things about Fudd college basketball fans should also know as she gets set to return to the floor.

5 things to know about Azzi Fudd

1. Fudd is in her fourth collegiate season

Due to the season-ending injury Fudd suffered last year, she still has two years of eligibility remaining despite being listed as a graduate student.

Before Wednesday's contest, she had played in 40 games for the Huskies over three seasons. In those appearances, she averaged 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

2. She received All-Freshman honors in 2022

Fudd made noise throughout her freshman year. In 25 games, she put up 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, one assist, and a steal. Her efforts were recognized as she was named to the Big East All-Freshman team.

3. Fudd was a member of UConn's Final Four team in 2022

The Huskies went 30-6 in Fudd's first year, winning the Big East regular season title as well as the conference tournament.

Fudd made a major impact in the NCAA Tournament. In the Elite Eight against NC State, Fudd provided 19 points and five rebounds and two assists in 49 minutes of action to help UConn beat the Wolf Pack 91-87 in overtime to advance to the Final Four.

Though the Huskies fell short in the final, losing 64-49 to South Carolina, it didn't prevent Fudd's freshman year from being viewed as a success.

4. She has represented Team USA in international tournaments

Fudd took advantage of her opportunities to represent her country. She has appeared in five international tournaments, with her last appearance coming in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Hungary.

At 14 years, six months, and 27 days, Fudd became the youngest U.S. women’s player to take part in a U16 competition back in 2017.

Four of those five tournaments featured her winning the championship with the U.S. squad.

5. Fudd was the top recruit in the Class of 2021

Fudd was viewed as a consensus five-star player by many recruiting outlets. Ranked No. 1 on ESPN's list, her talent was widely recognized throughout the country as she averaged 25.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.2 steals as a senior.

She garnered multiple honors throughout her high school career, including the Gatorade National Player of the Year (the first sophomore winner) and USA Today All-USA Player of the Year awards in 2019 and McDonald's All-American in 2021.

