Caitlin Clark is 66 points away from breaking Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's basketball scoring record. Fans have packed the arenas to witness the talent as she continues pursuing this record.

According to The Athletic, three of the five most-watched women's college basketball games this season have included the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Her ability to shoot the ball from seemingly anywhere on the court is a rare skill women's college hoops have not seen in a long time.

This list will highlight five times Caitlin Clark and Iowa have seen record-breaking ticket sales and attendance.

5 times Caitlin Clark's Iowa game witnessed record-breaking audience and ticket sales

#1. Iowa vs. DePaul (October 15, 2023)

In a preseason exhibition matchup against DePaul, the two teams played this game outdoors at Kinnick Stadium. This matchup drew a total attendance of 55,646 fans, shattering the previous women's basketball single-game attendance record of 29,619.

Due to this game being played outdoors, the wind had a negative effect on the shooting numbers for both teams. But Caitlin Clark finished with a triple-double, scoring 34 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

#2. Iowa vs. LSU (April 2, 2023)

Last year's National Championship saw two of women's college basketball's most electric players. Angel Reese and No. 3 LSU faced Caitlin Clark and the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes. 19,482 fans flooded the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX to witness this Championship matchup.

Clark put up 30 points and eight assists, but it was not enough as Iowa lost 102-85.

#3. Iowa vs. South Carolina (March 31, 2023)

This NCAA Women's Final Four matchup saw the top two teams facing off for a spot in the 2023 National Championship. This game had a total attendance of 19,288 fans in Dallas, TX.

Iowa defeated the top team in the nation 77-73 behind some clutch free throws late in the game from Caitlin Clark. She finished with a game-high 41 points and eight assists.

#4. Iowa vs. Ohio State (January 21, 2024)

18,660 fans in Columbus, Ohio, packed the Value City Arena to see this matchup. It took an extra period to determine a winner in this game but the Hawkeyes ultimately fell to the Buckeyes 100-92.

Clark continued her quest for history and scored 45 of Iowa's 92 total points. She connected on seven threes and went 14-16 from the free-throw line.

#5. Iowa vs. Maryland (February 3, 2024)

As Caitlin Clark continues to inch closer to breaking Kelsey Plum's record, the ticket prices and fan attendance have continued to rise. This Big Ten matchup saw a sellout crowd of 17,950 fans at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD.

This game also set a new record as the most-watched women's basketball game in Fox Sports History, averaging 1.58M primetime viewers. Clark tallied 38 points along with 12 assists in Iowa's 93-85 victory.