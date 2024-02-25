5 times Kyle Filipowski and GF Caitlin Hutchinson set couple goals among college hoops fans

Kyle Filipowski has established himself as an important member of the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team just in the second year of his collegiate career. But on Saturday, he was on the wrong end of the headlines.

The sophomore student-athlete saw his team suffer a shocking defeat against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. He also got injured as the fans stormed the court after the game. In this hour, he has the big support of his longtime girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchinson.

The couple has been dating since high school. Let's look at a few instances where they set couple goals.

5 times Kyle Filipowski and his girlfriend Caitlin Hutchinson set couple goals

#1. The New Year message

When 2024 rolled around, Caitlin Hutchinson welcomed it with a cozy snap with Kyle Filipowski. She shared a picture of the couple sharing a New Year's kiss and had a short message for the Duke Blue Devils center.

“Can't wait for 2024 with you,” Hutchinson captioed the post.

#2. Major missing

Back when Filipowski joined the Blue Devils in 2022, he was badly missed by his lady love. She let the world know about her feelings through a social media post. Hutchinson shared a snap on her IG story and said she was missing her "best friend."

The beach snap had the five-star recruit giving his lady love a forehead kiss.

#3. Incredible boyfriend

Hutchinson has a short but sweet message for her boyfriend on his first birthday as a college basketball player. She used just six words to wish Kyle Filipowski a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday handsome. You are incredible,” she wrote in her Instagram story back in 2022.

#4. Pretty Valentine for the Duke star

Valentine's Day is a day of love around the world and Filipowski chose that day to set another couple goal last year. He shared a sweet snap with Hutchinson in a lake setting and used limited words to send a heartfelt message.

“Happy Valentine's Day pretty girl,” the star center wrote in his IG story.

#5. The anniversary bonanza

Filipowski and his girlfriend have been dating since 2021 and have spent quite some time together. When they crossed the milestone of their first anniversary in 2022, Hutchinson shared a collage of images from their first year together.

The basketball star, a Duke freshman at that point, was given the title of her favorite person in the post.

