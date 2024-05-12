5 UNC players to watch out for in 2024-25 season ft. RJ Davis

The UNC Tar Heels were having a fine 2023-24 season until they were upset in the Sweet 16 by Alabama. But coach Hubert Davis didn't have to wait long to rebuild as he kept one of the best scorers in program history in RJ Davis.

With some key freshmen, a couple more significant returnees, and an incoming transfer, UNC has some big-time players. Here are five North Carolina players to watch.

5 UNC players to watch out for in 2024-25 season

Belmont transfer Cade Tyson could be a star at UNC this coming season.

5. Seth Trimble, returning guard

Trimble, a 6-foot-3 guard who finished his second year at Carolina, placed his name into the transfer portal. However, he ultimately elected to return to North Carolina. Last season, Trimble scored 5.2 points per game in 17.1 minutes per game. Trimble shot 42% from 3-point range.

A player like Trimble might not be the most glamorous, but he's a solid returnee who is experienced in Hubert Davis's system. His continued development could be a surprising upside for the Tar Heels this season.

4. Elliot Cadeau, returning guard

Cadeau was a highly-touted freshman starter for UNC a year ago. The 6-foot-1 guard showed a substantial upside with 7.3 ppg and 4.1 assists per game. Where Cadeau has to improve is his efficiency and his consistency. He shot just 19% last season from 3-point range and just under 65% from the foul line.

If Cadeau can show up more consistently and work up a sharper perimeter game, he could jump to stardom as a sophomore. That said, it's a very crowded guard spot for UNC. Cadeau could stand out among the group with his athleticism and year of Carolina experience.

3. Ian Jackson, incoming freshman

Jackson is yet another significant guard. The 6-foot-5 freshman was ranked No. 8 in his class's incoming group. A New York guard, he plays with incredible explosiveness and athleticism. Jackson sometimes struggles with playing under control.

While Carolina is happy to have some returning guards, Hubert Davis and company won't hesitate to start and feature Jackson. He figures to have some adjustments, but Jackson will be too good to not see plenty of playing time.

2. Cade Tyson, Belmont transfer

A two-season standout at Belmont, Tyson is a 6-foot-7 forward who should add perimeter consistency for the Tar Heels. A season ago, Tyson averaged 16.2 ppg and connected on 47% of his 3-point tries. Tyson also had 5.9 rebounds per game.

Tyson is an 86% free throw shooter. His ability to stretch defenses and score will certainly make him a significant part of this team. On a UNC squad returning a ton of guard talent, Tyson is likely to see plenty of minutes as a small forward.

1. RJ Davis, returning guard

Getting Davis back was amazing. An All-American a season ago, Davis's productivity has been as good as any in UNC history. In four seasons, Davis has scored 2,088 points, amassed 533 rebounds, and added 433 assists. A 37% 3-point shooter, Davis has 274 in his Carolina career.

A season ago, Davis scored 21.2 ppg while adding 3.6 rpg and 3.5 assists per game. He had four 30-point games, including 42 points in late February against Florida. He's possibly the best returning player in the nation and will make UNC an automatic title threat.

