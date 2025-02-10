5 women's basketball teams in AP Top 25 Poll ft. UCLA Bruins & Notre Dame 

Another Monday means another new AP Top 25 Poll. The top women's basketball teams have shifted after another week of high-level competition.

Undefeated UCLA remains in the top spot, while Notre Dame has advanced to No. 2. The Oklahoma State Cowgirls experienced the biggest jump in the standings, moving up five spots to No. 20. A rivalry win over UConn allowed Tennessee to move up four spots while UConn fell two.

As conference play continues to heat up, the top teams are of significant interest. Here's what to know about this week's AP Top 25.

NCAA women's Basketball: Ohio St. at UCLA - Source: Imagn

The Bruins have occupied the top spot on the AP Top 25 rankings since Week 4. They remain undefeated after Big Ten wins over then-No. 8, now-No. 9 Ohio State and Oregon this week. UCLA defeated Ohio State despite a season-high 23 turnovers in the matchup.

The win over the Buckeyes gave UCLA the longest winning streak in school history, and the Bruins built on that streak against Oregon on Sunday.

Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

No. 2 Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish remain perfect in ACC play after wins over Stanford and then-No. 21 California, which has since fallen out of the AP Top 25. Notre Dame's huge 91-52 defeat of the Golden Bears was a significant contributor to the Fighting Irish moving up a spot in the rankings this week.

Sophomore star guard Hannah Hidalgo was the top scorer for the Notre Dame squad against Cal, putting up 24 points. Fellow guards Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron recorded 16 points a piece.

Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn

No. 20 Oklahoma State

The Cowgirls made the biggest jump in the AP rankings. Oklahoma State entered the rankings at No. 24 in Week 13 and fell one spot the following week. Now, the team is up to No. 20 after a dominant 30-point defeat of then-No. 12 Kansas State, which fell to No. 14 following the loss.

Oklahoma State hosted the Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 play on Saturday after a weeklong break. The Cowgirls' last game had been a low-scoring 54-37 loss to No. 18 West Virginia. The week off clearly provided some clarity for the Cowgirls, preparing them for the win over Kansas State, which catapulted them up five spots in the AP Top 25.

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Like Oklahoma State, Tennessee also saw a significant boost in the rankings this week, advancing four spots from No. 19 to No. 15. Although the Volunteers fell at then-No. 6, now-No. 5 LSU on Sunday, a rivalry win allowed them to move up in the AP Top 25.

Tennessee hosted UConn in a highly anticipated showdown on Thursday. The game remained close, but a late timeout by the Huskies changed the tide. After calling a timeout with 15 seconds left in the game, then-No. 5 UConn missed its final two shot attempts, and a late layup by Vols guard Zee Spearman allowed Tennessee to come out on top 80-76.

The Huskies fell to No. 7 this week, while the Vols moved up four spots after securing their first defeat of UConn since 2007.

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Thursday's rivalry matchup didn't go UConn's way. Star guard Paige Bueckers put up only 14 points, compared to her 18.8 points per game average, and no Huskies player put up more than 18 points.

Despite a 37-point defeat of Providence on Sunday, UConn fell not just to Tennessee, but also in the AP Top 25.

