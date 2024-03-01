50+ funny March Madness bracket names: Best, funniest names for 2024 NCAA Tournament pools

The 2024 NCAA Tournament pool has been gathering buzz since March Madness is just around the corner. The college basketball playoffs also draw a wave of fantasy frenzy among fans.
While winning the tournament pool is a challenging task, you can always look to stand out from the rest of the competition with a clever bracket name. Moreover, using a name that is similar to your favorite team can also earn you brownie points.
If you haven't come up with a bracket name yet for March Madness, feel free to use some of the bracket names concerning specific teams that we have listed below.
The funniest and best March Madness bracket names in 2024
Houston Cougars
- Houston, We Have A Winner
- Cougar Town
- Kickin' Sasser
- On The Mark
- O Come, O Come Emanuel
Kansas Jayhawks
- Yes We Kansas!
- Self Esteem/Self Worth/Self Improvement
- Make The Gradey
- Dick Of The Litter
- Dajuan And Only
- McCullaring The Herd
- Where There’s A Wilson, There’s A Way
- She Said Yesufu
Purdue Boilermakers
- This Is How We Purdue It
- Spoilermakers
- Go Hard In The Painter
- Furst Things Furst
- Loyer Up
- All You Can Edey
- Hello, Newman!
Alabama Crimson Tide
- Tidal Wave
- Ballin' Oates
- Gurleys Just Wanna Have Fun
- Quinerly Bird Gets The Worm
- Sears Of Joy
UCLA Bruins
- Something's Bruin
- Mick Of The Litter
- Bitchin’ And Cronin
- Say Jaime To The Bad Guy
- Bailey’s Comet/Bailey Double
- Bona Fide Winners
Marquette Golden Eagles
- On The Marquette/Marquette Down
- Good As Golden
- Shaka To The System
- Smartest Picks
Texas Longhorns
- Terry ‘Em A New One
- Allen This Together
- Carr Bombs
- Rice Rice Baby
- Excuse Me, Sir’Jabari
- Big Game Hunters
Arizona Wildcats
- In The 'Zona
- Lloyd Rage
- Roast Beef Azuolas
- For Whom Tubelis Tolls
- Kerrtousy Call
- Ballo So Hard
Baylor Bears
- Baylor Made
- Grin And Bear It
- Just Drew It
- Cryer Me A River
- Salute The Flagler
Kansas State Wildcats
- Little Apple That Could
- Tang ‘Em High
- Nice Bottle Of Keyontae
- The Answer Key(ontae)
- Get Sillsy
Duke Blue Devils
- Dance With The Devils
- Put Your Dukes Up
- Don’t Be Scheyer
- Proctor & Gamble
- Only The Good Die Young
Edited by Tejas Rathi