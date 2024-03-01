50+ funny March Madness bracket names: Best, funniest names for 2024 NCAA Tournament pools

The 2024 NCAA Tournament pool has been gathering buzz since March Madness is just around the corner. The college basketball playoffs also draw a wave of fantasy frenzy among fans.

While winning the tournament pool is a challenging task, you can always look to stand out from the rest of the competition with a clever bracket name. Moreover, using a name that is similar to your favorite team can also earn you brownie points.

If you haven't come up with a bracket name yet for March Madness, feel free to use some of the bracket names concerning specific teams that we have listed below.

The funniest and best March Madness bracket names in 2024

March Madness bracket names for 2024

Houston Cougars

Houston, We Have A Winner

Cougar Town

Kickin' Sasser

On The Mark

O Come, O Come Emanuel

Kansas Jayhawks

Yes We Kansas!

Self Esteem/Self Worth/Self Improvement

Make The Gradey

Dick Of The Litter

Dajuan And Only

McCullaring The Herd

Where There’s A Wilson, There’s A Way

She Said Yesufu

Purdue Boilermakers

This Is How We Purdue It

Spoilermakers

Go Hard In The Painter

Furst Things Furst

Loyer Up

All You Can Edey

Hello, Newman!

Alabama Crimson Tide

Tidal Wave

Ballin' Oates

Gurleys Just Wanna Have Fun

Quinerly Bird Gets The Worm

Sears Of Joy

UCLA Bruins

Something's Bruin

Mick Of The Litter

Bitchin’ And Cronin

Say Jaime To The Bad Guy

Bailey’s Comet/Bailey Double

Bona Fide Winners

Marquette Golden Eagles

On The Marquette/Marquette Down

Good As Golden

Shaka To The System

Smartest Picks

Texas Longhorns

Terry ‘Em A New One

Allen This Together

Carr Bombs

Rice Rice Baby

Excuse Me, Sir’Jabari

Big Game Hunters

Arizona Wildcats

In The 'Zona

Lloyd Rage

Roast Beef Azuolas

For Whom Tubelis Tolls

Kerrtousy Call

Ballo So Hard

Baylor Bears

Baylor Made

Grin And Bear It

Just Drew It

Cryer Me A River

Salute The Flagler

Kansas State Wildcats

Little Apple That Could

Tang ‘Em High

Nice Bottle Of Keyontae

The Answer Key(ontae)

Get Sillsy

Duke Blue Devils

Dance With The Devils

Put Your Dukes Up

Don’t Be Scheyer

Proctor & Gamble

Only The Good Die Young