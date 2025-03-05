50+ funny March Madness bracket names: Best, funniest names for 2025 NCAA Tournament pools

The 2025 NCAA Tournament is fast approaching and we're already in the first week of March. Ahead of this year's March Madness, fans have been preparing their tournament pools for the college basketball playoffs.
Another key factor for the college postseason event is creating a bracket name that stands out from the rest of the other names. If you're still looking for a bracket name for this year's NCAA Tournament, we've listed down some of the best names for you to try out this season.
50+ funny March Madness bracket names to try out for 2025 NCAA Tournament
Here are 50+ funny bracket names for you to consider for the 2025 NCAA Tournament pools:
- Yippy-Ki-Yay, Mother Dunkers
- There's No Crying in Basketball
- Ballistic Bullies
- And the Rankings Don't Matter
- Land of the Three
- Big Game Hunters
- March Mad Men
- Up in the Air
- Brack on Track
- Huff, Puff & Blow This Bracket Down
- Zero Dunks Given
- Hail to the Victors
- Go Ahead, Make My Bracket!
- For Love of the Game
- Mad Dribblers
- Full Metal Bracket
- Basket Cases
- You Had Me at Swissssh
- This Whole Thing's a Bracket
- Not in Kansas Anymore
- Air Ballers
- Point Gods
- Stayin' Alive
- Buzzer Beaters
- Fear the Flash Mob
- Make a Swish
- Bubblicious
- Harry Balls
- Bracket Busters
- Floppers
- Fast Breaking Bad
- In My Izzone
- Hoop, there it is!
- Full-Court Pressure
- Bo Knows Brackets
- Headbands Make Her Dance
- Court Stormers
- Stretch Final Fours
- Back Door Man
- Nothin' but Net
- Marchmadeddon
- One Time at Band Camp
- Band-Aides
- Swish Upon a Star
- I Still Hate Laettner (Ha ha, if you know, you know!)
- Don't Hate the Player, Hate the Game (Except with #45)
- One and Won
- Step Up Your Game
- Ballbusters
- Glass Slippers
- No Bracket for Old Men
- Dead-Pool
- Gone in 40 Minutes
- Brack to the Future
- Once Upon a Time in March
- Dunk You Very Much
- Back in Brack
- Can't Touch This Bracket
- Final Fourgasm
- Baby Got Brack
