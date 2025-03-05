50+ funny March Madness bracket names: Best, funniest names for 2025 NCAA Tournament pools

The 2025 NCAA Tournament is fast approaching and we're already in the first week of March. Ahead of this year's March Madness, fans have been preparing their tournament pools for the college basketball playoffs.

Another key factor for the college postseason event is creating a bracket name that stands out from the rest of the other names. If you're still looking for a bracket name for this year's NCAA Tournament, we've listed down some of the best names for you to try out this season.

50+ funny March Madness bracket names to try out for 2025 NCAA Tournament

Here are 50+ funny bracket names for you to consider for the 2025 NCAA Tournament pools:

Yippy-Ki-Yay, Mother Dunkers

There's No Crying in Basketball

Ballistic Bullies

And the Rankings Don't Matter

Land of the Three

Big Game Hunters

March Mad Men

Up in the Air

Brack on Track

Huff, Puff & Blow This Bracket Down

Zero Dunks Given

Hail to the Victors

Go Ahead, Make My Bracket!

For Love of the Game

Mad Dribblers

Full Metal Bracket

Basket Cases

You Had Me at Swissssh

This Whole Thing's a Bracket

Not in Kansas Anymore

Air Ballers

Point Gods

Stayin' Alive

Buzzer Beaters

Fear the Flash Mob

Make a Swish

Bubblicious

Harry Balls

Bracket Busters

Floppers

Fast Breaking Bad

In My Izzone

Hoop, there it is!

Full-Court Pressure

Bo Knows Brackets

Headbands Make Her Dance

Court Stormers

Stretch Final Fours

Back Door Man

Nothin' but Net

Marchmadeddon

One Time at Band Camp

Band-Aides

Swish Upon a Star

I Still Hate Laettner (Ha ha, if you know, you know!)

Don't Hate the Player, Hate the Game (Except with #45)

One and Won

Step Up Your Game

Ballbusters

Glass Slippers

No Bracket for Old Men

Dead-Pool

Gone in 40 Minutes

Brack to the Future

Once Upon a Time in March

Dunk You Very Much

Back in Brack

Can't Touch This Bracket

Final Fourgasm

Baby Got Brack

