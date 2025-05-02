6 UConn Huskies women's basketball stars who were drafted No. 1 ft. Paige Bueckers 

UConn women's basketball is no stranger to success. Geno Auriemma has led the squad to 12 national titles, the most of any men's or women's program. The Huskies are fresh off their latest championship and saw star guard Paige Bueckers get drafted No. 1 in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Ad

Many UConn stars go on to find professional success, and six have served as the top pick in the WNBA draft. Here's a list of Huskies stars that went No. 1.

6 UConn Huskies women's basketball stars who were drafted No. 1

#1. Paige Bueckers, 2025

Bueckers became the first UConn player in nearly a decade to be drafted first when the Dallas Wings selected her with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Ad

Trending

The guard played five seasons with the Huskies and led the program to its first national title in nine years in her final college season. During the team's March Madness run, Bueckers surpassed Maya Moore as the leading scorer in the NCAA tournament for UConn with 477 points.

Bueckers racked up numerous other accolades throughout her college career, including being named the 2025 Wade Trophy winner, being selected as a First-Team All-American three times and earning Player of the Year as a freshman.

Ad

The well-decorated Huskies star will now begin her professional career with the Wings.

#2. Breanna Stewart, 2016

Stewart had a stellar college career on her way to being drafted No. 1 by the Seattle Storm in the 2016 WNBA draft. The 6-foot-4 forward played at UConn from 2012-16, during which the team won four consecutive national titles.

Along with being a four-time national champion, Stewart was a four-time NCAA Tournament MVP and three-time Player of the Year. She received First-Team All-American honors in her final three seasons at UConn.

Ad

Stewart is now coming off her eighth WNBA season and second with the New York Liberty after six seasons with Seattle. The Huskies alum started her professional career off strong, named the 2016 Rookie of the Year. Stewart is a six-time All-Star, three-time WNBA champion and two-time MVP.

#3. Maya Moore, 2011

The Huskies had back-to-back No. 1 picks in 2010 and 2011. In 2011, Maya Moore was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx with the first pick.

Moore played four seasons with the Huskies, winning back-to-back national titles in 2009 and 2010. The forward was a four-time First-Team All-American and a two-time Player of the Year.

Ad

Moore played eight years in the WNBA, all for the Minnesota Lynx. During that time, she was the 2011 Rookie of the Year, was a six-time All-Star, a four-time WNBA champion and the 2014 MVP.

The former UConn star is now retired but made a name for herself with the Huskies and in the WNBA.

#4. Tina Charles, 2010

Tina Charles stayed close to UConn when she was selected No. 1 by the Connecticut Sun in the 2010 WNBA draft. Charles and Moore were college teammates when the Huskies won two consecutive national titles in 2009 and 2010.

Ad

In her senior season, Charles earned Player of the Year honors and was an AP First-Team All-American for the first time in college. The center played the first four seasons of her professional career for the Suns, during which she won the 2010 Rookie of the Year, was a two-time All-Star and was named the 2012 MVP.

Charles is still active in the WNBA. She is an eight-time All-Star and is the league's all-time rebound leader. After spending last season with the Atlanta Dream, Charles signed with Connecticut to return to where it all started.

Ad

#5. Diana Taurasi, 2004

Diana Taurasi came to the WNBA after winning three consecutive national titles at UConn. In college, Taurasi was named a First-Team All-American twice and was the 2002-03 AP Player of the Year.

Taurasi was drafted No. 1 by the Phoenix Mercury in 2004. After 20 seasons with the Mercury, Taurasi announced her retirement on February 25. She established herself as the face of the Phoenix franchise and a WNBA legend.

The guard was an 11-time All-Star, five-time scoring champion and three-time WNBA champion. She was named the 2004 Rookie of the Year and 2009 MVP. Taurasi leaves the Mercury as one of the most decorated players in WNBA history.

Ad

#6. Sue Bird, 2002

Sue Bird became the first UConn player to be drafted No. 1 after the Seattle Storm selected her in the 2002 draft.

With the Huskies, Bird won national titles in her sophomore and senior seasons. As a senior, she was a First-Team All-American and was named AP Player of the Year.

Bird played the entirety of her WNBA career with the Storm before retiring after the 2022 season. The guard was a 13-time All-Star, a four-time WNBA champion and a three-time assist champion. Bird is widely considered one of the best WNBA players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here