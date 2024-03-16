7 best college basketball prop bets for today, March 16: Jamal Shead, RJ Davis and more

There's plenty of college basketball action on the last day before Selection Sunday. While many of the sport's top teams have already taken a few days off, there's still plenty of talent left on the floor. Here's seven guys who might be worth your contemplation today as they prepare for hoops action.

7 best college basketball prop bets for March 16th

Purdue's Zach Edey has been on a scoring hot streak. Will that continue today?

1.Zach Edey (over 24.5 points, -115)

That's a daunting scoring total for Edey against a solid Wisconsin team today. But here's the thing-- Edey has come in over that total in each of his last six games, one of which was against this same Wisconsin team.

Edey shot 11 or more free throws in five of those six games, so the physical March style won't slow him down. He's not arguably the best player in college basketball for no reason.

2. Tolu Smith (under 13.5 points, -105)

Smith has been a significant part of Mississippi State's run to the SEC Tournament semifinal. But one thing he's not is a big scorer. Smith had eight points in three of his last five games played.

In two games this year with Auburn he had nine and 14 points. It's certainly not impossible that Smith could play well offensively, but Auburn's Williams and Broome may well slow him down.

3. Zyon Pullin (over 15.5 points, -130)

Florida guard Zyon Pullin has been red hot. He has had 18 points or more in five of his last six games. In his previous matchup with Texas A&M, he had 18 points.

The Aggies gave up plenty of points to Kentucky's guards in yesterday's upset win. Florida overall feels like a good pick, but if you're looking for a particular Gator, Pullin could be the man.

4. Jamal Shead (over 5.5 assists, -135)

Houston guard Jamal Shead is starting to rack up post-season college basketball accolades. But he's also racking up assists.

He's had six or more assists in eight of his last nine games, including three double-digit totals. One of the best facilitators in college basketball will continue to do what he does best.

5. Cam Spencer (over 3.5 assists, -145)

With UConn's excellent backcourt, Tristen Newton is the guy with eye-popping all-around stats. But Spencer, as more of a perimeter scorer, has stepped up his efforts to distribute the ball.

In his last four games, Spencer has had nine, eight, five, and six assists. One of those games was Marquette, so four assists for Spencer today seem pretty likely.

6. RJ Davis (under 2.5 3-pointers, -125)

Davis is always a compelling follower, and the collision of his Tar Heel team with upset minded NC State will be interesting.

Davis has been a favorite here, in part because he's hard to forecast. But the under makes sense here-- Davis has made two or fewer 3-pointers in four of his last seven games. NC State has held him to 14 and 16 points in previous matchups.

7. N'Faly Dante (over 8.5 rebounds, -140)

After early injuries, Dante came on slowly this season. But he's arrived now, with double-digit rebounding in four of his last five games. Oregon is playing for its college basketball life, and Dante is likely to rebound well against Colorado.

