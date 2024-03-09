7 best college basketball prop bets for today, March 9: Reed Sheppard, RJ Davis and more

The final Saturday of the college basketball regular season promises plenty of action. But with so many games, where is the betting value? A deeper dive into several of the day's bigger college basketball games reveals some solid plays for Saturday action.

Top 7 college basketball prop bets for March 9

Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey is one of the top college basketball passers but remains an uneven scorer.

7. Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State (under 9.5 points, +100)

Lipsey is an excellent point guard and is averaging 12.5 points per game. But he's an inconsistent scorer. In three of his last five games, he's had two, eight, and four points. He had eight points in Iowa State's previous meeting with Kansas State. Lipsey could have 20 points today, but equally, he could have two. The under might be the play.

6. Arthur Kaluma, Kansas State (over 5.5 rebounds, -140)

There is a much safer play on the glass with Kaluma. The Kansas State big man averages 7.1 boards per game and has six or more rebounds in four of his last five games. Yes, he only had two rebounds in the first game with Iowa State, but he has at least five boards in ten of 11 games since.

5. Wade Taylor, Texas A&M (over 3.5 assists, -135)

Taylor is one of the SEC's top scoring guards and his Aggies are playing for their postseason lives today against Ole Miss. Taylor averages 4.0 assists per game this season, but recent numbers favor the over.

Taylor has four or more assists in each of his last five games. Ole Miss will be too agile to let Taylor rip them apart with scoring, so it may pay to bet on his passing today.

4. Kyle Filipowski, Duke (under 7.5 rebounds, -108)

Filipowski will be part of an always memorable Duke vs North Carolina game today. He has 8.1 rebounds per game on the year. But he has come in under eight boards in three of his last five games, with two in the most recent.

Meanwhile, North Carolina is a strong rebounding team, and Armando Bacot might keep Filipowski well under 7.5 rebounds.

3. RJ Davis, North Carolina (3 or more 3-pointers, -152)

Davis remains one of the most authoritative college basketball scorers, and he has three or more 3-pointers in three of his last five games.

In UNC's prior game with Duke, he hit just two. But he took only three 3-pointers. In a game at Duke, with the Blue Devils giving UNC their best shot, Davis will shoot it more often. The safe play for one of the nation's best is that he'll make more of them, too.

2. Baylor Scheierman, Creighton (over 16.5 points, -110)

Scheierman averages 18.5 ppg and has 20 and 26 in his last two games. To give an idea of how solid this is, Scheierman is facing Villanova for the second time today.

In the first matchup, he had 16 points. But he shot just 29% (5 for 17) to reach that total. One more basket seems like a safe college basketball bet.

1. Reed Sheppard, Kentucky (over 10.5 points, -105)

Sheppard is averaging 12.2 ppg. He has had a couple of subpar scoring games, with eight and 10 in his last two games. But he had 32 in the game before that and had 16 in Kentucky's prior matchup with Tennessee. So he will likely have a big role today against a Tennessee team that has already clinched the SEC regular season title. Sheppard may score plenty today.

