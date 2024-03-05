7 most underrated college basketball teams that could make a deep run in March Madness 2024 ft. Marquette

As college basketball approaches its climax, the big names are well known. Houston, Purdue, UConn, Arizona, Tennessee, North Carolina. But what about the teams that aren't well known? Whether it's small conference teams or bigger conference teams that have struggled at times, there are surprises lingering. Here are seven underrated NCAA Tournament sleepers.

7 most underrated college basketball teams

Grand Canyon, shown here battling Gonzaga a year ago, could be an NCAA Tournament sleeper.

#7, Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon Antelopes are 26-4 and under the radar in the West Coast Conference.

Bryce Drew's team isn't the type of mid-major that rains 3-point shots (7.2 makes per game, 211th in NCAA). What Grand Canyon does is score (79.9 points per game), rebound (+6.2 rebounds per game) and get fouled. The Antelopes shoot 24.2 free throws per game (seventh in the NCAA) and make 75.2% of them. Add in guard Tyon Grant-Foster (19.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg), and Grand Canyon is daunting.

#6, Indiana State

The 26-5 Sycamores are a college basketball darling. With center Robbie Avila (dubbed "Cream Abdul-Jabbar") and the 11th-best scoring offense (84.5 ppg), Indiana State is fun. State's 50.4% shooting percentage is third-best in the nation. They're a 38.4% 3-point shooting team and make 79.7% of their free throws. Larry Bird won't be in the lineup, but he might be in spirit for his alma mater.

#5, New Mexico

The Lobos (21-8, 9-7 WCC) have had some struggles recently, but are a fun March sleeper. Why New Mexico? How many teams can boast three 15 ppg scorers? The Lobos have it, with guards Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. and forward Donovan Dent. New Mexico plays fast and is 17th in the nation in scoring (82.6 ppg).

If New Mexico gets hot, the Lobos will be fun in March Madness.

#4, Saint Mary's

While high-scoring teams are fun, defense might win out in college basketball. Which makes Saint Mary's (24-7, 15-1 WCC) worth watching. The 23rd-ranked Gaels are second only to top-ranked Houston in scoring defense (58.5 ppg) and have a +11.9 rebounding margin over opponents.

Watch Augustus Marciulionis, son of NBA star Sarunas Marciulionis, for scoring punch. But the Gaels will shine with defense.

#3, Michigan State

This feels like an annual tradition because it nearly is. Few coaches turn ugly ducks into swans in March like Tom Izzo. State's tough on defense, holding opponents to 66.5 ppg (40th in the nation) and 40.9% shooting (37th). The Spartans are also a surprisingly good 3-point shooting team (37.0%). If Tyson Walker is on, State can end up in another Final Four. It's done it before.

#2, Creighton

The 10th-ranked Blue Jays (22-8, 13-6 Big East) are a classic March sleeper. They're sharp on offense, hitting 10.7 3-pointers per game (7th in the nation) and averaging 81.2 ppg. Three Blue Jays average 17 or more points per game: Baylor Scheierman, Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Watch out for Creighton.

#1, Marquette

Yes, the eighth-ranked Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) just lost to Creighton. But they did so without point guard Tyler Kolek (15.0 ppg, 7.6 apg) and big man Oso Ighodaro (14.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg). As long as Marquette gets those two back, watch out.

Marquette is solid all around, and Kolek could be the best point guard in the nation. They're so good, that it's hard to call them a sleeper. Sleep on Marquette at your own peril.

Who else should have made our list of college basketball sleepers? Which teams are you looking forward to watching in the NCAA Tournament? Let us see your college basketball take below in the comments section.