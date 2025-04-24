A'ja Wilson once recalled how Dawn Staley helped her grow: "When I wanted to cry because my boyfriend didn’t text me back at the time"

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has produced many WNBA stars as her success in college basketball has snowballed. One of the best-ever players that passed through Staley's famous 'Day Care' is Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, who played for South Carolina between 2014 and 2017.
During a 2024 appearance on "Good Morning America," Wilson was promoting her book ("Dear Black Girls: How To Be True To You") and revealed how Staley helped her to grow as a person:
“Coach Staley, she allowed me to be a young woman,” Wilson said. “She allowed me to grow and have that process of four years being in college. When I wanted to cry because my boyfriend didn’t text me back at the time, or if school was about to drive me insane.
"She let me have those moments. And that right now has just built me into the woman that I am today to share about my dyslexia, to write a book. Those stepping stones, the foundation that she laid down for me to be professional and disciplined just helped me be true to myself. And she allowed me to find myself. And I love that.” (5:00)
Dawn Staley and A'ja Wilson have maintained a close bond
A'ja Wilson thrived under Dawn Staley after joining the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2014. She helped lead the program to its first national championship in 2017, during which she was named the Most Outstanding Player.
She became the first player in the history of the SEC to win the SEC Player of the Year three times. Wilson left South Carolina as the program's all-time leader in points scored (2,389) and was picked No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the 2018 WNBA draft.
Staley has continued to support Wilson during her WNBA career by attending her games while maintaining their close relationship.
During an interview with Greenville Online, Staley revealed what Wilson taught her as a player.
"A lot of young people don't want to bring their problems to me because, they're afraid of being vulnerable, which is cool, everybody's like that," Dawn Staley said. "But I'm here to take everything off your plate ... you can bring it right bring it to me. Let me be your biggest resource. (Wilson) always would just bring her problems right here and (we'd) sit down and talk."
While Dawn Staley has continued to churn out WNBA-ready talent, A'ja Wilson might just be the best that she has ever coached. Wilson has won the WNBA twice and has been named the league's MVP twice.
