"A menace": Olivia Miles makes her feelings known on Hannah Hidalgo after Notre Dame destroys Juju Watkins' USC

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles called backcourt-mate Hannah Hidalgo a "menace" after helping Notre Dame to a 74-61 victory over the JuJu Watkins-led USC on Saturday at the Galen Center.

Hidalgo finished with 24 points, six rebounds, eight assists and five steals in 39 minutes of action for the Fighting Irish, who used an early 20-10 surge to outclass the Trojans and register their fifth-straight win.

Hidalgo scored 11 points in the first quarter, outscoring the Trojans, who only produced 10 points in the first 10 minutes. She scored the remainder of her points in the second and third quarters.

Although the sophomore guard failed to score in the payoff period, she contributed on the defensive side of the ball. Hidalgo had two steals and dished off a big-time assist, highlighting a big run by the Fighting Irish, who led by 21 then.

Trending

Miles, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals, applauded her on X.

"Hannah is a menace. I be laughing on the court sometimes bc what🤣🤣🤣," Miles wrote.

Expand Tweet

Olivia Miles was excellent on both sides of the court, providing the steady playmaking that helped Notre Dame fight off USC's repeated rallies in the second and third quarters. She made 7 of 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from the 3-point line and her three steals were part of a 17-steal night for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo beat USC's JuJu Watkins and Talia Von Oelhoffen in a marquee guards clash

Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo put up an offensive display on the court, helping No. 6 Notre Dame pull off a 13-point win over No. 3 USC in its toughest clash of the 2024-25 women's college basketball season.

Hidalgo scored 24 points in the first three quarters while Miles produced eight of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, where the Fighting Irish launched a 16-2 surge, giving the Niele Ivey-coached squad a 68-47 advantage with 4:20 left.

Miles and Hidalgo overwhelmed the Trojans' backcourt combo of JuJu Watkins and Talia Von Oelhoffen, who combined for 34 points on 14 of 35 shooting.

In five games, Hidalgo has averaged 24.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 5.2 steals per game while Miles has tallied 18.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 6.8 apg and 1.8 spg.

Notre Dame improved to 5-0 and joined California, Georgia Tech and Miami as the four remaining unbeaten teams in the ACC.

The Fighting Irish goes to the Cayman Islands this coming week for the Cayman Islands Classic. They'll meet TCU in the opener at the John Gray Gymnasium in Georgetown on Friday and play Utah the following day. Both matches are scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here