ACC Transfer portal rankings: Grading all 18 team's latest moves

The ACC had a tough hoops season. Duke's early upset finished off a year that had to be fairly disappointing for ACC hoopers. But the transitions move quick and its on to the portal. Louisville put together a massive class, while two ACC teams didn't even bother adding a portal player. Here's a rundown on the ACC's portal classes.

Grading the ACC's transfer portal classes

Indiana forward Malik Reneau gives Miami a top-notch portal class. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Bottom of the Class

18. Duke

The Blue Devils had no portal signings. Nothing much to say.

17. Stanford

If not taking a transfer is odd for Duke, it seems near-suicidal for Stanford.

16. Notre Dame

Northern Arizona forward Carson Towt was great at a lower level. He averaged 13.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. But it's fair to wonder how his game will transfer and he's the only addition.

15. Boston College

The Eagles added three players, but none of them look like imapct guys. Aidan Shaw averaged 2.6 points per game at Missouri and he might be the best of the portal batch.

14. Georgia Tech

The late addition of 7-foot Missouri transfer Peyton Marshall lifts this a bit. But Marshall has work to do and with two signees from the portal, so does Tech.

Needs to Improve

13. Pittsburgh

Pitt added four players. Iowa State center Dishon Jackson (8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game) was the best of the group and it's not a bad crew.

12. Virigina Tech

Tech added two players. West Virginia forward Amani Hansberry (9.8 points and 6.5 boards per game) seems like a day one impact player and could jump this class up a notch.

11. SMU

A two-player class for SMU was certain aided by the addition of Jaron Pierre Jr. Pierre averaged 21.6 points per game at Jacksonville State as well as 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He might be one of the stars of the ACC portal haul.

10. NC State

The Wolfpack signed three players. Adding Michigan State transfer Tre Holloman was a big advantage, and despite a coaching change, State was able to relatively well in the portal.

9. Virginia

Virginia added five transfers, but the total effect might be minimal. Jacari White, who averaged 17.1 points per game at North Dakota State, is the potential star who could shift this group up a notch or two.

Solid Work

8. Syracuse

Syracuse added five players. The best of the batch is Georgia Tech transfer Naithan George, who averaged 12.3 points per game last year at Tech. Some ACC-on-ACC crime sweetened this group a bit for the Orange.

7. Florida State

A six-player class for the Seminoles is a big deal in the post-Leonard Hamilton era. Kobe MaGee, who scored 14.0 points per game last year at Drexel, might be the big name. But the all-around depth will be key.

6. California

Cal brought in six players. The day one player of the bunch is John Camden, a well-traveled 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game at Delaware.

5. Clemson

Clemson's six player class is good, but not great. The best of the bunch is Nick Davidson, who will help fill a vacancy inside for the Tigers. Davidson avereaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for Nevada, and he'll be an immediate-impact guy.

Top of the Class

4. Wake Forest

Wake picked up four players. There's some room for excitement on Valparaiso forward Cooper Schwieger. Schwieger averaged 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last year at Valpo and should be a plug-and-play guy for the Demon Deacons.

3. North Carolina

Hubert Davis is bringing in four new players. The star here is Arizona's Henri Veesaar. The 7-foot Estonian averaged 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Wildcats and played well in the NCAA Tournament. UNC needs help and it added some here.

2. Miami

The Hurricanes did some big portal lifting. Among the five players are Michigan guard Tre Donaldson and Indiana forward Malik Reneau. Reneau averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers. The Hurricanes got much better via the portal.

1. Louisville

Pat Kelsey only signed three players, but each player is superb. The best of the group is probably Kennesaw State transfer Adrian Wooley. Wooley averaged 18.8 points per game as a freshman and shot 42% from 3-point range. But Xavier's Ryan Conwell and Virginia's Isaac McKneely are also impact players. This was a big deal for the Cardinals.

What do you think of the ACC's portal classes? Share your take on the league below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

