Aday Mara transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for UCLA's Spanish star ft. Mississippi State

Aday Mara is entering the transfer portal, a source told ESPN on Tuesday. The 7-foot-3 center has spent both seasons of his college career at UCLA. He played off the bench this season, appearing in 33 games, averaging 13.0 minutes.

The Spain native put up 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and a team-leading 1.6 blocks per game. He will now take his talent elsewhere and is likely looking for a program that will allow him to play more minutes.

Let's look at some possible landing spots for Mara.

Top 5 landing spots for Aday Mara

#1, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State could use a center like Mara ahead of next season. Two of the Bulldogs' centers, Michael Nwoko and Jeremy Foumena, have entered the transfer portal.

Nwoko, who will play for LSU next season, was Mississippi State's highest scoring center this season and averaged similar stats to Mara. Mara slightly outscored and out-assisted Nwoko, but Nwoko found more rebounding success. The difference in their stats is minimal, meaning Mara could likely fill Nwoko's shoes seamlessly.

Mara also offers skills that Nwoko lacks. He's a better shooter, averaging 59.0% compared to Nwoko's 52.5%. Mara is also a more dynamic defensive player, doubling Nwoko's average block value. The UCLA star's size is also an advantage. He stands five inches taller than Nwoko.

Mara is exactly the type of player the Bulldogs need to pick up this offseason, and playing at State would likely provide him with the increased playing time he's looking for, as Nwoko was the team's starting center. Playing for the Bulldogs would also offer Mara the opportunity to continue competing with a postseason squad, as Mississippi State was a No. 8 seed in March Madness this year.

#2, Clemson Tigers

Clemson will also have a center issue to address this offseason. Star center Viktor Lakhin is out of eligibility, and Christian Reeves, the team's next best center, has entered the transfer portal.

Mara could provide the Tigers with a new center to rely on. Clemson will be losing an expert rebounder with defensive depth who can consistently put up double-digit points in Lakhin. Mara's 6.4 ppg aren't comparable to Lakhin's 11.4, but Lakhin averaged 23.6 minutes per game this season, while Mara played just 13.0. With an extra 10 minutes, the UCLA sophomore could likely reach this score value.

Lakhin records 6.4 rpg, while Mara puts up 4.0. Both have strong defensive capabilities. The Clemson star averaged 1.5 blocks this season, while Mara averaged 1.6. Mara is a better shooter but is not a 3-point shooter, something Lakhin has found success in.

Mara's lack of shooting from beyond the arc may pose an issue for Clemson, but his size and otherwise similar level of play to Lakhin would make him a good addition to this squad.

#3, Arizona Wildcats

Arizona is losing center Emmanuel Stephen to the transfer portal. The Wildcats will likely still have Tobe Awaka and Lithuanian center Motiejus Krivas but may be looking to add some depth to the position.

Mara could offer Arizona a sizable player who's a true center. Awaka, who started in the position this season, is technically listed as a forward. Mara's experience on a competitive team gives him an edge, as does his defensive depth. His 1.6 bpg would lead the Wildcats.

Arizona is a solid team, having made the NCAA Tournament four years in a row and advanced to the past two Sweet 16s. Playing for the Wildcats would give Mara the chance to hone his skill set with a competitive squad, but whether he would get more playing time is unclear.

#4, Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State is set to lose its starting center. Szymon Zapala, a 7-0 center from Poland, is out of eligibility. The Spartans could turn to junior Carson Cooper, who came in off the bench in every game this season and shot an impressive 59.8%, but it's also possible that Michigan State keeps Cooper in a sixth man position and looks to the transfer portal for its new starting center.

Mara could be a good replacement for Zapala. He outscores and out-assists the Spartans star, and the two have identical rebound averages. Zapala is the better shooter, averaging 65.3%, but Mara's 59.0% is also admirable. Mara finds more defensive success than Zapala, which could make him a promising pickup for Michigan State.

It's not clear how much playing time Mara would see with Cooper also in the mix, but his similar style of play to Zapala and his defensive depth would make him a possible fit on the Spartans.

#5, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Demon Deacons will be without their starting center next season. Efton Reid III, who has spent the past two seasons at Wake Forest, has entered the transfer portal. The team has some center depth in Churchill Abass but will likely need to look for a new star.

Mara could be just the guy. He has some of the same skills that made Reid successful at Wake Forest: size, rebounding success, strong shooting, and defensive abilities. If Mara is looking to serve as a starter, Wake Forest would be a good fit.

However, the Demon Deacons may not have the level of prestige Mara is looking for. They finished this season 21-11 and missed the NCAA Tournament. Wake Forest has not made a postseason appearance since 2017. If Mara is looking for a program as successful if not even more successful than UCLA, Wake Forest isn't the place.

