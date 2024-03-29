AJ Storr transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Badgers guard as he leaves the program ft. Kentucky

For the second time in two seasons, guard AJ Storr is back in the transfer portal. Storr is coming off a strong season at Wisconsin after a freshman season at St. John's. Interest figures to be robust for an experienced player with 897 college points.

Storr's sophomore campaign at Wisconsin was outstanding. With 16.8 points per game, he was the Badgers' leading scorer. He was third on the team in rebounds and second in 3-pointers. This came after a freshman campaign that saw him named All-Big East Freshman with 8.8 ppg.

Storr's next destination will be a matter of some significant recruiting interest. Several top-flight programs are already being discussed as possible destinations. Here are five potential landing spots for AJ Storr.

5 landing spots for AJ Storr as he enters transfer portal

Wisconsin guard AJ Storr is in the transfer portal but has also declared for the NBA Draft. Could Storr end up going to the NBA?

5. The NBA

AJ Storr put his name up for the NBA draft before the transfer portal. If conditions are favorable, Storr might just decide he's finished with college entirely and head to the next level. Given the modern rules regarding workouts and obtaining NBA feedback, Storr would make a mistake to not even consider the NBA.

That said, AJ Storr is far from a certainty in the NBA. Many mock drafts have either left him off entirely or slated him for last in the second round. While the 6-foot-7 star has impressive size and scoring ability, he's probably not an exceptional NBA prospect at this time. The NBA flirtation will likely remain a flirtation.

4. Wisconsin

Wisconsin knows what it had in Storr. There's no issue about his role or his playing time. The NIL factor could also very well play into Storr's transfer move. Nonetheless, he still has a legitimate chance to end up right back at Wisconsin.

3. Kansas

A big-time program with a big-time need is Kansas. Storr could fill Kevin McCullar's spot within the Kansas offense. Before McCullar got hurt, the Jayhawks were one of the top teams in the nation.

Meanwhile, Kansas is a notch ahead of Wisconsin in program prestige and national attention. If Storr's motivation is exposure for the next level, Kansas would be a prime locale. If it's winning championships, aside from this season's flop, Kansas would be a solid play.

2. Kentucky

Kentucky senior guard Antonio Reeves is gone, and Storr would be a more physical player who could fill his role. While Kentucky will likely fill its roster with five-star recruits, few will have anywhere near the experience of Storr.

Meanwhile, Kentucky's track record of NBA preparation is second to none. If Storr aims to experience college basketball in one of its powerhouse locales, Kentucky could fit. Meanwhile, John Calipari is desperate for experience and physicality after a second NCAA Tournament flameout to a double-digit seed in three seasons.

1. Illinois

If Storr isn't averse to a move within the Big Ten conference, Illinois would be an incredibly logical landing spot. The Illini recruited Storr out of high school, and off a Sweet 16 berth, Brad Underwood's program is on the rise.

That said, Illinois is set to lose its top four scorers, all seniors. That includes All-American guard Terrence Shannon. Shannon's game isn't that different from Storr's. It would make sense for AJ Storr to see Shannon's success as a possible opportunity for his own explosion.

Illinois would offer Storr the case to play for an up-and-coming coach and a top program, as well as the chance to have the offense scripted very much around him.

