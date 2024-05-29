Alabama basketball 2024-25 starting lineup predictions ft. Mark Sears

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team got some excellent news on Wednesday as senior guard Mark Sears announced his return instead of entering the 2024 NBA draft. That will give Nate Oats a lot of interesting depth for his program with its NCAA transfer portal additions and incoming freshman class.

What can the 2024-25 men's college basketball starting lineup look like? Let's take a closer look at the projected starting lineup for the Roll Tide.

What will the Alabama basketball 2024-25 starting lineup look like?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have one of the top projected starting lineups heading into the 2024-25 college basketball season after making the Final Four last season.

Expect to see a three-guard lineup out of the starting five with how the roster looks with some key transfer portal additions to make the lineup better. Below is the projected starting lineup for next season.

Guard Mark Sears

Guard Aden Holloway

Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

Forward Grant Nelson

Center Clifford Omoruyi

There are potential options in the backcourt with players like Chris Youngblood making an argument for a starting spot, but this is how the Alabama Crimson Tide starting five looks like at this point in the offseason.

How far can the 2024-25 Alabama Crimson Tide make it?

The Alabama Crimson Tide made their first Final Four appearance last season before losing to the ultimate champion UConn Huskies. They had one of the country's top offensive teams as they were second with 90.1 points per game but should be able to play better down low with the addition of Clifford Omoruyi.

The program had an excellent offseason with the transfer portal additions as well as its high school recruiting class to add significant depth. With the schedule for the 2024-25 season yet to be announced, the Tide should be in the conversation for the best team in the entire Southeastern Conference with the depth they have. It also helps with players like Dalton Knecht and Holloway no longer on teams that finished ahead of Alabama.

