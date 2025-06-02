Alabama basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Alabama settled for an Elite Eight finish last season despite having a star-studded lineup led by seniors Mark Sears, Grant Nelson and Clifford Omoruyi. The trio provided the bulk of the production for Nate Oats' team, although there were underclassmen who stood out and proved they also deserve a spot in the Crimson Tide's 2025-26 rotation.

Here's an in-depth look at the team's composition in the 2025-26 college basketball season:

Alabama basketball season preview for 2025-26

Starting Lineup

Guard: Labaron Philon

Labaron Philon filled in for Latrell Wrightsell Jr in the starting lineup last season and he delivered brilliantly for Alabama. Philon was the Crimson Tide's fifth-leading scorer at 10.6 points per game and the fifth-best rebounder at 3.3 rebounds per contest.

The 6-4 guard was the second-best passer behind Mark Sears at 3.8 assists per outing and the team's top swiper with 1.4 steals per game. Expect Philon to start for Nate Oats' top playmaker this season and form a partnership with a comebacking star.

Guard: Jalil Bethea

Incoming transfer sophomore Jalil Bethea could be inserted into the shooting guard position in the first part of the season, as Nate Oats tries to give Latrell Wrightsell Jr some tuneup games before he comes back into the starting role in the SEC regular season wars.

The former five-star recruit out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, failed to get his game going in Miami last season, averaging 7.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg and 1.2 apg. He shot 36.8% from the field but was an excellent free-throw shooter at 82.0%.

Wing: London Jemison

Four-star freshman London Jemison can thrive on the wing for Alabama due to his size and shooting prowess. The 6-9, 200-pound small forward has the versatility and athleticism to progress under Nate Oats' system.

His shooting ability could be useful for the Crimson Tide, especially if Labaron Philon kicks it out of the perimeter after a broken play.

Forward: Taylor Bol Bowen

Incoming junior transfer Taylor Bol Bowen stepped up last season in Florida State, playing as a stretch four. The 6-10 power forward averaged 8.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.0 spg and 1.5 bpg for the Seminoles in almost 25 minutes of playing time.

Bowen shot 47.7% from the field, including 41.4% from the 3-point line, showing his sweet stroke from downtown. He also had a decent 78.0% clip from the free-throw line — a big plus for Nate Oats' men, considering the high-scoring offensive system they employ every season.

Center: Noah Williamson

Reigning Patriot Player of the Year Noah Williamson is expected to provide a body up front with his 7-foot, 250-pound frame. The Bucknell transfer averaged 17.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting above 53% from the field.

He is spending his last year of eligibility at Tuscaloosa and will bring additional length for Alabama this season.

Rotation players

Comebacking Latrell Wrightsell Jr is expected to start his season off the bench, as he recovers from his Achilles injury. Alabama's deep bench will still have graduate senior Houston Mallette, junior Aden Holloway and four-star freshman Davion Hannah at guard for Nate Oats' team.

Small forward Amari Allen can substitute for London Jemison at the three-spot while Aiden Sherell and Keitenn Bristow add toughness up front.

Impact players

Labaron Philon and a healthy Latrell Wrightsell Jr. would be Alabama's one-two punch at guard this season. Wrightsell would likely play the role of Mark Sears as their go-to guy and top scorer, while Philon will concentrate more on playmaking.

Taylor Bol Bowen and Noah Williamson are frontcourt players in defense, but could make it rain on the perimeter if they're open on the 3-point line. Aiden Sherell could make a surprise at the four spot as its muscle player with scrappy Grant Nelson out of the lineup.

What do you think of Alabama's lineup this season? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

