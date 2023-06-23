Alabama basketball recruiting 2023: 3 things to know as Jarin Stevenson announces Crimson Tide commitment for the class of 2023

In what might be aptly described as the biggest recruitment move in college basketball this year, Jarin Stevenson has committed to Alabama. Stevenson, who originally belonged to the 2024 class, chose to reclassify to the 2023 class and join Alabama this season.

Three things to know about Jarin Stevenson

1. His ratings as a prospect

Jarin Stevenson’s ratings as a prospect of the 2024 class have been between a high 4-star and 5-star. He ranked 13th in the 2024 class and was the country's No. 1-ranked power forward. He committed to the Crimson Tide despite offers from a number of other prestigious programs like Virginia and North Carolina.

2. Where he played high school basketball

The power forward is a native of Pittsboro, North Carolina, playing basketball at Seaforth High School. As a junior last season, he reached an average of almost 22 points and 12 rebounds per game.

The North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year participated in 16 games for Team United on the Nike EYBL circuit where he racked up an average of 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

3. Why he is joining Alabama so soon

Alabama coach Nate Oats was left desperately needing reinforcements in the frontcourt with the departure of starters like projected first-round draft picks Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney.

Stevenson will add to Alabama's depth in the frontcourt. He will team up with returnee Nick Pringle and four-star commits Sam Walters and Mouhamed Dioubate. Grant Nelson is also expected to join the Crimson Tide from North Dakota State.

Oats will be counting on Stevenson’s deft touch and versatile set of skills that make him dependable in breaking the opposition’s attack. He is still a young athlete with a lot of room for improvement. But his ability to score in multiple ways is another quality he brings.

Jarin Stevenson told ESPN that the Crimson Tide has “great people and facilities.” He added that he likes “their NBA-style offense.” He said Oats “is really into analytics” and “makes team decisions based on percentages.”

He said that the coach told him “There’s a great opportunity to play right away in the forecourt” and that he “reminds him of Noah Clowney” in how he “could play as a stretch-four or a five-man.”

