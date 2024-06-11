Alabama basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects for Nate Oats' team ft. Derrion Reid

Alabama basketball had a successful year last season. For the first time in program history, they reached the NCAA Tournament Final Four. That pretty much showcases their growth in the game since Nate Oats was appointed the coach of the program.

With Mark Sears withdrawing from the draft to play his final season in college basketball, the Crimson Tide has an intact roster to build upon next season. They've also made solid acquisitions from the transfer portal while a strong class of 2024 will also be teaming up.

Here's a look at the top three high school prospects who have enrolled at the University of Alabama for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Top three high school prospects for Alabama

#1 Derrion Reid

Trending

Derrion Reid is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024. The five-star small forward from Prolific Prep (Napa, California) is ranked the No. 16 prospect nationally according to 247Sports composite ranking. He's also the No. 3 in his position and No. 1 in his state.

Reid is undoubtedly one of the most versatile forwards in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He's established himself as an elite scorer with brilliant footwork that makes him a threat in the woods. He's crucial to the Crimson Tide ranking as No. 2 in the current cycle.

#2 Aiden Sherrell

Aidan Sherrell is another prospect Alabama has recruited from Prolific Prep (Napa, California).

The talented center is rated as a four-star prospect, ranking No. 30 nationally according to 247Sports. The composite ranking also placed him at No. 7 in his position and No. 3 in his state.

With his versatile skillet, Sherrell is widely regarded as one of the most talented big men in the class of 2024. His elastic body type enables him to move fluidly and leap explosively, which makes him a rare player in the class. He will provide some competition to Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi next season.

#3 Labaron Philon

Labaron Philon is the only Alabama native in the Crimson Tide’s class of 2024.

The point guard attended Link Academy in Branson, Missouri and is ranked the No. 32 prospect in the current recruiting cycle by 247Sports. He's the No. 3 prospect in his position and No. 2 from Missouri.

The four-star prospect was a state Class 7A Player of the Year in his sophomore season at high school and has continued to develop at a noteworthy pace. Philon is known for his quickness on the court, and his swift handle enables him to penetrate the paint effectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback