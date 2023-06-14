It looks like the Alabama Crimson Tide have bagged another scoring machine in North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson. The big man seems to have his sights set on Alabama after visits to a few other spots.

Nelson, a talented player from Devils Lake, North Dakota, is the perfect addition to the Crimson Tide's roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season. This acquisition comes at a crucial time, as the team unexpectedly lost center Charles Bediako to the NBA draft. That's not to mention the Brandon Miller-sized hole that the Crimson Tide squad undoubtedly feels.

Standing at an impressive height of 6-foot-11 and weighing 235 pounds, Nelson brings much-needed size to Alabama, especially since their only returning big man from last season is 6-9 Nick Pringle.

Can Grant Nelson make an impact for the Crimson Tide?

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be without their star scorer as Brandon Miller heads to the NBA.

What sets Nelson apart is not just his size, but also his offensive skills that perfectly complement Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats' uptempo, five-out offensive style. Last season, Nelson showcased his offensive prowess while playing for the Bison, averaging 17.9 points per game.

He displayed an impressive array of skills, including exceptional ball handling for a big man, superb inside scoring ability, remarkable athleticism and impressive, rim-running speed.

Furthermore, Nelson adds another dimension to Alabama's system by being able to stretch the floor. He has a career 3-point shooting percentage of 30.7%, which is crucial in the team's style of play.

NDSU Basketball @NDSUmbb New Grant Nelson dunk just dropped. New Grant Nelson dunk just dropped. https://t.co/6wrSg5U8Zp

Nelson's exceptional performance last year earned him a spot on the All-Summit League first team. He entered his name in the NBA draft pool for feedback, further highlighting his talent and potential. Ultimately, he withdrew from the draft and became one of the most sought-after names in the transfer portal cycle.

Joining an already impressive transfer portal class heading to Tuscaloosa, Nelson will be accompanied by Aaron Estrada, the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year from Hofstra, and Latrell Wrightsell Jr., a first-team All-Big West selection from CSU Fullerton.

