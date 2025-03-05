Alabama vs Florida predictions, odds and picks for March 5 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

No. 5 Florida visits (25-4, 12-4) No. 7 Alabama (23-6, 12-4) in a marquee SEC clash on Wednesday night at the Coleman Coliseum that could affect the seeding of the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament. This is the 152nd matchup between the two teams, with the Crimson Tide leading the series 79-72.

Florida bounced back from an ugly loss to Georgia by beating No. 22 Texas A&M 89-70 on Saturday, while Alabama fell to No. 4 Tennessee 79-76 earlier that day. The game also features a showdown between Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and his 39-year-old counterpart Todd Golden of Florida.

Here's a closer look into the matchup's odds, picks and predictions:

Alabama vs Florida prediction

Seeking to improve on its Final Four finish last season, Alabama resumed its progress under Nate Oats. Led by Mark Sears and Grant Nelson, the Crimson Tide have consistently figured in the nation's top team statistics this season.

They are the top team in the nation in points per game (91.0) and rebounds (43.7) per game and have beaten their opponents by a margin of 10.9 ppg. Five active players are averaging in double figures for Nate Oats' team.

Sears has spearheaded the offensive charge with averages of 19.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest, ahead of Aden Holloway (12.0 ppg), Grant Nelson (11.8 ppg), Labaron Philon (10.4 ppg) and Chris Youngblood (10.2 ppg).

Nelson and center Clifford Omoruyi are the team's top rebounders, combining for 14.8 rpg and 2.4 bpg. Sears and Philon are the team's top playmakers with 5.0 and 3.5 apg, respectively.

Meanwhile, Florida is the 10th best offense with an 83.8 ppg average and the third-best team in rebounding at 42.0 ppg. Four players have averaged double figures for the Gators, led by Walter Clayton Jr's 16.9 ppg. Alijah Martin (14.7 ppg),

Will Richard (13.6 ppg) and Alex Condon (10.5 ppg) have helped Todd Golden's team rise to the occasion in the tough SEC by being one of the few teams that have at least 25 wins this season.

Gang rebounding has been the key for Florida's success as three players have averaged at least 6.1 rebounds per contest and they are Condon (7.7 rpg), Rueben Chinyelu (6.3 rpg) and Thomas Haugh (6.1 rpg). Richard, Martin and Clayton have combined for 4.8 steals per contest while Condon is the team's best blocker at 1.5 bpg.

College basketball oddsmakers have Alabama as the 3.5-point favorites with a moneyline of -166. Florida is a slight underdog in this encounter, with a +140 moneyline. The total for this Top 10 clash is 178.5.

Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide 91, Florida Gators 88

Alabama vs Florida odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Alabama -3.5 (-105) Over 178.5 (-105) -166 Florida +3.5 (-115) Under 178.5 (-115) +140

Alabama vs Florida head-to-head

The Crimson Tide-Gators showdown is the 152nd installment of the SEC rivalry. Alabama holds a 79-72 lead over Florida in its head-to-head duels. Last season, the two teams met three times, with Florida winning two games, with the last being in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals 102-88.

Alabama vs Florida Injury Report

According to SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report for men's basketball, Alabama will miss the services of Latrell Wrightsell Jr, Derrion Reid and Houston Mallette, while Grant Nelson is questionable to play.

Florida has no players listed in the availability report, although forward Sam Alexis has been unavailable since Feb. 11 due to an ankle injury, while 7-foot-9 freshman Olivier Rioux is a redshirt.

How to watch Alabama vs Florida?

The Alabama-Florida clash will tip off at 7 p.m ET at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be televised on ESPN2 with Dave Pasch, Jay Bilas and Molly McGrath calling the action. Fubo and ESPN+ will provide live streaming services.

