Alabama vs Robert Morris basketball injury report and prediction, March 21: Latest on Grant Nelson, Latrell Wrightsell, and more

Alabama vs Robert Morris is one of the first games of the second day of the NCAA Tournament first round on Friday. The No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide (25-8) will take on the No. 15-ranked Colonials (26-8) in what should be a dominant win for the Crimson Tide on paper.

However, some factors are out of the Crimson Tide's control and could give the Colonials a boost. Notably, Alabama is dealing with several injured players, whereas Robert Morris has a completely healthy roster. Taking advantage of those injuries is the key for the Colonials to pull off an upset.

Alabama vs Robert Morris basketball injury report

Grant Nelson, Alabama

Grant Nelson is questionable to play in the Alabama vs Robert Morris matchup on Friday because of a knee injury. Nelson left the SEC Tournament final against Florida with the injury after only playing 10 minutes. Compared to normal games where he plays 20+ minutes, his absence was notable.

The severity of his injury is unclear, but it does not appear likely that he will suit up in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. His loss will be felt as he has averaged 11.8 points per contest this season.

Houston Mallette, Alabama

Houston Mallette only appeared in six matchups this season before suffering a knee injury in early January. He has not returned to the lineup since and is questionable for Alabama vs Robert Morris. Mallette was an effective rotational bench player before his injury but not a massive contributor offensively.

Latrell Wrightsell, Alabama

Latrell Wrightsell is out for the season with an Achilles injury he suffered in late November. He only appeared in eight games before the setback, averaging 11.5 points. While he was an effective player, the Crimson Tide have adapted to playing without him and will continue to do so.

Alabama vs Robert Morris basketball prediction

Looking ahead at the first round of March Madness, there are not many bigger favorites than the Crimson Tide. It is rare for No. 1 and 2 seeds to lose in the first round, and the odds reflect that. Alabama is a -5000 favorite, while Robert Morris is a +1800 underdog.

While Alabama is dealing with a handful of injuries, they are not severe enough to impact the Crimson Tide when the difference in talent is this large. They should have no problem defeating Robert Morris on Friday.

Prediction: Alabama 92, Robert Morris 67

