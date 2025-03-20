Alli Campbell transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Penn State guard ft. Michigan

Penn State guard Alli Campbell has reportedly indicated her intention to enter the transfer portal. A 6-foot guard from Pennsylvania, Campbell started her career at Notre Dame. She played in only six games there before leaving the school to transfer to Penn State. She also missed a full season with injuries and then part of another season as well.

Despite starting her college career in 2020, Campbell has played in just 67 games. But in 2024-25, she saw significant action as a starter for Penn State. Campbell averaged 8.1 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. She's got a year of remaining eligibility. Here are five portal teams that could be good fits.

Top 5 portal fits for Penn State guard Alli Campbell

Could Campbell return to Notre Dame and finish her career playing for coach Niele Ivey? (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Notre Dame

What a story this would be! Campbell could come full circle in her college career. Three of Notre Dame's top guards are seniors this season. Niele Ivey would benefit from a veteran leader, particularly if Campbell is willing to embrace a role of helping feed Hannah Hidalgo, who figures to be the star of the Irish. Campbell could complete the circle of her career back where she started.

4. Duquesne

Duquesne is close to home and has a solid team that would likely have a spot for Campbell. Specifically, Duquesne's top player, Megan McConnell, is a senior guard. Campbell could slide right into her spot and be an immediate impact veteran for the Dukes.

3. Lehigh

One possibility is that Campbell would like an NCAA run and Lehigh is probably the team best situated for that possibility in Pennsylvania. The 27-6 Mountain Hawks won the Patriot League. Their top three guards are all seniors. If Campbell wants her final season to be one with a major role at a program with postseason potential, Lehigh could work out.

2. Iowa

Three of Iowa's top four guards are seniors. Coach Jan Jensen could benefit from a veteran caretaker for the offense until she can implement all her own younger players. Campbell's experience would be a significant benefit for the Hawkeyes and she could be an ideal fit.

1.Michigan

The Wolverines might be optimistic, but they have an odd balance of three freshman guards and two seniors. If Campbell isn't set on a massive role, she could fit in well as a veteran presence and distributor for the Wolverines. At some schools, one year of eligibility might be a problem. But it could be ideal for UM.

