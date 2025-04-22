Allie Kubek transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Maryland standout ft. NC State

Allie Kubek has headed into the transfer portal. The Maryland and Towson forward will have another year of eligibility due to playing in the 2020-21 COVID season. Kubek also redshirted a year, but she's good for another year to play.

Last season, Kubek averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Kubek shot 40% over her two seasons at Maryland. She was an All-CAA player at Towson before her transfer and in her total college career has 1,258 points and 642 rebounds. Here's five potential portal destinations for Kubek.

Top 5 possible portal destinations for Allie Kubek

With the portal departure of Olivia Miles, Allie Kubek could help ease Notre Dame's scoring loss. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Notre Dame

The Irish lost four players in the transfer portal, most notably All-American Olivia Miles. While Notre Dame had built a massive roster and thus isn't exactly at a talent deficit, Kubek could certainly have a spot. An experienced ACC competitor with a consistent 3-point shot would certainly be a priority for the Irish. Don't be shocked if Kubek gets a long look from Notre Dame.

4. Duke

Turn-about can be fair play. Promising Duke wing Oluchi Okananwa chose to transfer to Maryland. What if her 10.1 points per game were replaced by Kubek's 9.1 points per game and greater experience? Obviously, Duke has seen Kubek play over the past two seasons and a one-and-done veteran with a nice scoring touch could fit in well for the Blue Devils.

3. Kentucky

Kentucky has had some portal losses, but most notably, guard Georgia Amoore, who was a major scorer, graduated. Could the Wildcats use Kubek? Well, a 6-foot-2 player who can step out and shoot the ball would fit in. Kentucky has some size and some wings, but doesn't have a ton of size on the wings. So this could work out well for former ACC coach Kenny Brooks, who would know Kubek's game.

2. Louisville

The Cardinals have lost three players in the portal, incuding 6-foot-2 forward Nyla Harris, who headed for North Carolina. A 6-foot-2 senior forward who averaged 8.6 points per game goes, and a potential addition of a 6-foot-2 senior forward who averaged 9.1 points per game could replace her. Jeff Walz's Cardinals could benefit from another shooter.

1. NC State

The Wolfpack did lose Caitlin Weimar in the portal, but are more smarting from a WNBA Draft heavy class that moves on. While Kubek isn't a full replacement for Saniya Rivers or Aziaha James, she's a solid, veteran ACC player whose scoring and experience could help a rebuilding Wolfpack squad in 2025-26.

What do you think of Kubek's portal possibilities? Share your take on the Maryland shooter and her portal journey below in our comments section!

