Legendary Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reached his fourth Final Four in six years as Spartans coach in 2005 after beating the Kentucky Wildcats in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

During his postgame news conference after the Wildcats game, Izzo spoke about his team's strong mentality after reaching the Final Four of the Big Dance.

"You know for us, I mean, it changed so many times during the year," Tom Izzo said. "But over the years, you know, I always said it was good to be the hunted because that means you were on top and people were looking up at you. Even during a game, you know, I don't think there's any real difference.

"I think we've adjusted here where having everybody after you or trying to catch somebody, I don't see much difference. I think in the good programs that have done it for a period of time, people should know that there's going to be pressure on, you got to deal with it, whether it's in the game, in the season or in the Final Four. That's what I'm hoping to get across to them."

The Spartans were beaten 87-71 by eventual champions, North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four, despite leading at halftime.

When Tom Izzo revealed mentality about winning titles

Tom Izzo led the Michigan State Spartans to the national championship in 2000, five years after he was appointed as the coach. Since then, he has accumulated several titles, including 10 regular-season and six Big Ten Tournament, alongside eight Final Four appearances.

Despite his impressive success in East Lansing, Izzo hasn't led the Spartans to another national championship game since 2009. When he was asked about tying Syracuse Orange legend Jim Boeheim's win record in the NCAA Tournament, he had a surprising respose.

“Once you win a national championship, winning a tournament game means nothing,” Tom Izzo said.

“It doesn’t turn me on. I’ve just never seen any banners hung for those kind of things and I’m kind of a banner guy. So until that happens, I’ll enjoy it, but I won’t do cartwheels over it."

Despite being eliminated in the Elite Eight by the Auburn Tigers in March, Tom Izzo revealed that he isn't yet ready to retire as the Spartans coach, keeping the dream of another natty alive.

