Analyst names one Big 12 program that could face major changes if it misses next season’s NCAA Tournament 

The Cincinnati Bearcats, coached by Wes Miller, uncorked another disappointing campaign in the 2024-25 season. They were not able to make it into the NCAA national tournament once again and were instead a participant in the 2025 College Basketball Crown.

Ad

During a video shared Tuesday by CBS College Basketball on YouTube, college hoops analyst Jon Rothstein made his stance clear on major changes that could be happening to the Bearcats program if they are still not able to make March Madness in the 2025-26 campaign.

"I am going to say this again, and I want to make sure that Cincinnati fans can hear me loud and clear, it's NCAA tournament or bust for Cincinnati in 2026. There is no gray area for the Bearcats," Rothstein said.

Ad

Trending

Cincinnati has not made the NCAA tournament since Mick Cronin's last season in '18-19. Bearcats went 28 and 7 that year, won the AAC conference tournament title.

"And, have not been close since to March Madness. A little bit during the COVID year with John Brannen in '19-20, but that was it," he added.

Ad

(from 19:10 mark onwards)

Ad

The 2024-25 Bearcats finished the year with a 19-16 overall record (7-13 during Big 12 conference play). They made it to the second round of this year's College Basketball Crown after defeating the DePaul Blue Demons in the first round, 83-61, on April 1. However, they were eliminated from postseason play by the UCF Knights on April 3 by an eight-point defeat, 88-80.

Cincinnati Bearcats have not made NCAA national tournament since 2018-19 season

Ad

The last time that the Bearcats made the NCAA national tournament was back in the 2018-2019 season, under the tutelage of Mick Cronin. In that March Madness, the seventh-seeded Bearcats were eliminated in the first round by a seven-point loss, 79-72, at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes, who were the No. 10 seed in the South Region.

In that game, Cincinnati was paced by steady guard Justin Jenifer's 19 points on a 7-for-12 overall shooting clip, four rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes logged along with Jarron Cumberland's 18 markers, one rebound, four dimes and a steal in 39 minutes played.

The Bearcats finished that year with a 28-7 overall record (14-4 during AAC play) and won the ACC tournament championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here