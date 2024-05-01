Andre Johnson Jr. Transfer Portal: Top 5 landing spots for UConn guard ft. Clemson and more 

UConn Huskies' Andre Johnson Jr. is the latest name to enter the transfer portal and leave Dan Hurley`s squad for new opportunities. The 6-foot-4 guard announced his verbal committal to the transfer portal recently, with the page Verbal Commits on X/Twitter sharing the news:

Andre Johnson Jr. was far from a household name during his time at Storrs. He appeared in 13 games for head coach Dan Hurley last season, averaging just under two minutes a game in garbage time and putting up inconsequential stats as a member of the second or third unit.

For reference`s sake, however, here`s a short video of him doing a workout, showing his skillset. Notice that he does have an effortless-looking shooting stroke and what scouts could say is a "basketball body.

Perhaps this transfer is him looking to find a team that could potentially make use of his talents and get him more reps. Either way, here are five potential teams that could use someone like Johnson.

5 potential landing spots for Andre Johnson Jr.

#1. Clemson

First up is the Clemson Tigers, with the team needing a bit of frontcourt depth for the upcoming season. Head coach Brad Brownell needs at least a versatile backup frontcourt guy who can be a good, productive part of the second unit. He already has Cincinnati transfer Viktor Lakhin holding down the fort, alongside other folks like Jaeden Zackery, Ian Schieffelin and Chauncey Wiggins.

Andre Johnson Jr. doesn`t need to score much if Clemson does pick him up. All he would likely need to do is ply his trade, be ready when his number is called and fulfill whatever is asked of him as at most a potential backup wing. He`d be undersized, but he doesn`t need to feel too worried about that.

#2. Georgia Tech

For the Yellowjackets, general depth is their biggest focus right now in the offseason. Both Miles Kelly and Baye Ndongo are already on the list for the 2024 NBA draft, so it means that head coach Damon Stoudamire has some second or third-string minutes up for grabs for anyone who could give him what he needs.

Given enough reps, Andre Johnson Jr.`s skillset could prove worthwhile for Georgia Tech to target. He has enough athleticism and scoring moves to potentially create his own shot when he needs to. Playing under Dan Hurley`s tight-ran system at UConn would help him in terms of overall experience playing within a team`s schemes.

#3. TCU

When it comes to scraping the proverbial bottom of the barrel, perhaps not a lot of teams are as in a predicament as TCU. Someone like Andre Johnson Jr. can help shore up the Horned Frogs` backcourt depth, as the team is missing all five of their guards from their main rotation, count six to include star guard Emanuel Miller.

Once more, Johnson is not going to be the main guy and should still be one to occupy their second and third-stringers. But considering TCU`s backcourt woes (and everyone else that was good already snatched up from the portal), they possibly can`t afford to be picky at this point.

#4. Seton Hall

For head coach Shaheen Holloway, his guard-heavy system needs all the help it can get. Backcourt scoring is the Pirates` most glaring need for the upcoming season, and that`s something that Andre Johnson Jr. could potentially give them if he gets enough reps.

A team as stacked as UConn was last season was never the kind of squad that could make use of Johnson. But for Seton Hall, he could potentially get his minutes if he could prove he can get buckets against Big East-level competition. Scoring-wise, Johnson`s talent is there, as evidenced by this video of a run he did from two years ago:

#5. Auburn

For the Tigers, they also need a bit more guard depth and head coach Bruce Pearl has expressed the need for his rotation to go 10-deep. Once more, Johnson has the talent and skillset to potentially help their guard depth if he gets some more reps in than he got back in Storrs. With Johni Broome returning and holding down the frontcourt, Auburn`s backcourt needs to compensate.

Where do you think Andre Johnson Jr. should ply his trade next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.