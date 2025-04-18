Andrej Stojaković transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for 6'7" sophomore ft. Kentucky

A year after transferring from Stanford to the California Golden Bears, Andrej Stojaković could be moving again. The son of former NBA star Peja Stojaković entered the transfer portal for the second year in a row.

Last year, Stojaković garnered attention from some of the top programs in the nation, including Kentucky, North Carolina and Creighton. He is expected to be hotly pursued again in 2025.

The Carmichael, California, native made a big jump in his sophomore season, playing 33.4 minutes per game and averaging 17.9 points and 1.8 assists per game, up from 7.8 and 0.9 the previous season. The guard also shot 42.7% from the field.

Here are five potential landing spots for the guard ahead of his junior season.

Andrej Stojaković drastically improved in his sophomore season. - Source: Imagn

#5. Gonzaga Bulldogs

The last two times the 6'7", 190-pound player has committed to a school, he has stayed on the West Coast. There is arguably no better basketball school on the Pacific Coast than the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Led by Mark Few, the Zags will be playing their final season in the West Coast Conference before moving to the new Pac-10.

Gonzaga has also been known for getting the most out of transfer players. Stojaković's frame and scoring ability would also fit Few's offensive system. Both sides could benefit from the move.

#4. Louisville Cardinals

Andrej Stojaković could also stay in the ACC. The Louisville Cardinals pursued the guard last season, but eventually fell short. With Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely and Ryan Conwell still on the roster, the Cardinals could once again compete in the ACC. However, adding backcourt depth would help the program.

Louisville limited Stojaković to four points in their meeting against Cal last year, but with a better supporting cast, the guard could explode wearing the opposite jersey.

#3. USC Trojans

Wesley Yates III is leaving Los Angeles and returning to Washington, leaving a spot open at shooting guard. The Trojans got 5-star prospect Alijah Arenas to commit, but having Andrej Stojaković on hand would give them another scorer.

USC had a tough first season in the Big Ten and didn't qualify for the NCAA Tournament, so adding more firepower is necessary of they are going to contend in a tough conference.

#2. North Carolina Tar Heels

One of the finalists to land Stojaković last season. The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking at options to improve their backcourt ahead of next season. They already signed former West Virginia guard Jonathan Powell and his size and skills are a good match with the former Cal guard's.

The Tar Heels need to add talent and depth across the board after a disappointing 2024-2025 season. Andrej Stojaković figures to be a good fit.

#1. Kentucky Wildcats

Another team that was there at the end of the process last year. The Kentucky Wildcats are still looking to upgrade their backcourt. They chased Lamar Wilkerson but were unable to land him.

After being so close last year, they are expected to make a run for Andrej Stojaković again this year. Mark Pope's squad made it to the Sweet 16 last season, but in the competitive SEC, they need as many talented players as possible.

