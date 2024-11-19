Aneesah Morrow Stats Tonight - How did LSU star fare vs Troy? (Nov 18) 

Aneesah Morrow produced monster numbers of 23 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, five steals and one block to help LSU demolish Troy 98-59 on Monday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Lousiana.

The 6-foot-1 forward had a field day against the Trojans, shooting 8-of-11 from the field and 7-of-10 from the free throw line in another dominant display for the Lady Tigers, who won for the fifth time in as many games in the 2024-25 women's college basketball season.

Morrow delivered right away for the Kim Mulkey-coached squad, burying a jumper at the 8:55 mark of the first quarter. She would score five more points on three free throws and another jumper that propelled LSU to an early 35-14 lead.

The senior forward scored five more points in the second period on three free throws and a jump shot, handing the Lady Tigers a 58-24 advantage. In 16 minutes, Morrow is on pace for another double-double, racking up 12 points and five rebounds.

She shifted focus in the third quarter and focused more on defense, resulting in five rebounds that netted her a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. She also racked up two assists, five steals and one block.

Morrow produced nine straight points in the fourth frame to lift LSU to an 89-49 lead at the 4:44 mark of the fourth quarter. She would grab three more rebounds to wrap up another sizzling night.

Below are Aneesah Morrow's stats in LSU's win over Troy:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Aneesah Morrow 29 23 13 2 5 1 8-11 0-1 7-10 3 1

Tigers vs Trojans Game Recap: Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow lift LSU past Troy

Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow combined for 50 points on the night. Johnson and Morrow were a force to reckon with for the Lady Tigers, making 16-of-25 shots and 16-of-21 from the free throw line in another lopsided result.

It was Morrow's fourth double-double in five games. She has averaged 17.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game, becoming the team's steady interior presence in the post-Angel Reese era.

Mikaylah Williams added 14 points, on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, including 2-of-2 from the 3-point line. She also tallied two rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. Jersey Wolfenbarger was the other LSU player in double figures with 12 points.

The No. 7 LSU was accurate from the field, making 31-of-64 attempts. The 2023 national champions had 44 free throw attempts, making 32 of them.

LSU also dominated the rebounding department (54-39) and had more assists (19-10). The Lady Tigers coughed up 21 turnovers, with Troy recording 16 steals compared to LSU's 11.

What did you make of Aneesah Morrow's performance versus Troy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

