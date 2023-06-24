Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark square off again: Inside the ESPY voting for Best Breakthrough Athlete

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, two prominent figures in college basketball, are set to extend their rivalry beyond the court at this year's ESPYs. Both athletes are nominated in the Best Breakthrough Athlete category.

How Reese and Clark Earned their ESPY Nominations

Reese’s 2022-23 season for LSU is every definition of a breakout season. The 6-foot-1 Baltimore-born forward posted an average of 22.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Her domination on the court led the Tigers to a 34-2 record and the NCAA Tournament championship victory. It also earned her the SEC Player of the Year honor and recognition as the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Clark was no less influential for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11 guard delivered 27.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game average. Her consistent performance was instrumental to Iowa’s 29-6 record. It also earned her the Big Ten Player of the Year recognition and the Nancy Lieberman Award as the best point guard in the country.

These two are clearly deserving of their nominations for the ESPYs Best Breakthrough Athlete Award but only one winner can emerge. But which of these two has the better chance of clinching the award based on their performance and influence on their teams?

On one hand, Reese and the LSU Tigers went all the way to win the NCAA tournament championship. On the other hand, Clark was only able to lead the Hawkeyes up to the Final Four.

Reese’s versatility is one of her biggest strengths, as well as her ability to score inside and out. Clark’s style is a bit more explosive and she’s more effective than Reese in defense.

Reese and Clark will be competing against Brock Purdy of the San Fransisco 49ers and Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners in the Best Breakthrough Athlete category at the ESPYs. The winner of this category will be determined through fan voting.

The ESPYs (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) is an annual award to recognize top individual performers and teams in different sports. The award was previously presented by the sports television network, ESPN but is currently presented by ABC.

The award ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 12 at 8 pm EST. It will be broadcast live on ABC.

